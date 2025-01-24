Brad Pitt is almost unrecognizable with rugged new look after Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt showed off his post-divorce look this week – and he was almost unrecognizable with his rugged new appearance.

The 61-year-old has abandoned his clean-shaven jawline for a salt-and-pepper beard, mustache, and overgrown sideburns.

Brad looked world's away from his usual sleek appearance, opting to hide his hair underneath a bucket hat, and rocking reflective sunglasses, an all-blue outfit, and a custom embroidered "BP" bag.

Brad was photographed in Hollywood on Wednesday before getting behind the wheel of his new Porsche 911 GTS.

His new look comes just weeks after he and Angelina Jolie reached a long-awaited settlement in their divorce, more than eight years after she filed, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The resolution marked the end of a contentious legal battle that captivated public attention since their split in 2016.

The former couple, who first met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004, were together for over 12 years and married for two before an alleged incident on their private plane led to their split.

Angelina and Brad signed off on their divorce on Monday, 30 December, according to the Maleficent star's lawyers.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt," Angelina's lawyer James Simon told People.

"She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

Brad's lawyers have not publicly commented on the divorce settlement.

After Angelina filed for divorce, a hostile custody and divorce battle ensued. During separate court proceedings, it was revealed that Angelina had accused the Fight Club actor of being abusive to her and two of their children on a private jet.

Brad denied the allegations and was not charged after a police investigation into the incident.

The former couple were declared legally single in 2019. However, disputes over custody and their shared French estate, Château Miraval – which is still ongoing – prolonged their legal proceedings.

Despite the acrimonious split, both have committed to prioritizing their children’s well-being.

In a joint statement released shortly after their separation, they declared their intent to "act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification" for their family.

They share children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad is reported to have a strained relationship with his children, and last May, Shiloh filed paperwork to legally remove "Pitt" from her name, changing it to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

While she is the only one believed to have taken a legal route, Zahara and Vivienne also appear to have dropped their dad's surname.

Last year, Vivienne's name was listed as "Vivienne Jolie" in the play "The Outsiders," where she's listed as a producer alongside her mother.

In November 2023, Zahara introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" when she joined her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.