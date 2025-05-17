Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes steals the show with slick hair updo and semi-sheer top during NYC outing
Katie will appear in the new season of Poker Face with Natasha Lyonne© Getty Images

The Dawson's Creek alum wowed in a monochromatic look

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes, long hailed as the queen of effortless, monochromatic style, once again stole the spotlight with a chic look in Soho, New York City, on Thursday. The actress attended a private VIP cocktail party hosted by Dr. Barbara Sturm to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the brand's multi-award-winning Hyaluronic Serum. 

The star-studded evening offered guests an exclusive first preview of Dr. Barbra Sturm’s Anti-Inflammatory Haus: The Hydration Edition. The 46-year-old oozed style in a semi-sheer black-and-white blouse by Brandon Maxwell. The garment was teamed with navy cargo pants that were cinched at the waist by a trendy belt adorned with a silver metal buckle.

Katie Holmes in a semi-sheer top© Getty Images
Katie Holmes wowed in a semi-sheer top

Katie accessorized her effortless ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black heels, a dainty gold chain necklace, and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. The actress slicked back her brunette locks into a bun while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip. 

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s townhouse takeover explores skincare science, hydration, nutrition, movement, and mindfulness for full-body wellness and longevity. General ticket admission includes the Sturm skin analyzer, sensory red light therapy, anti-inflammatory recipes, and complimentary skincare treats. Guests are also offered personalized skincare consultations, expert skincare education, Sturm Haus passports, and exclusive merch. 

Katie posed with Dr. Barbara Sturm © Getty Images
Katie posed with Dr. Barbara Sturm

Notable guests

Nicky Hilton in blue dress© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Nicky Hilton

Katie Lee Biegel in gray suit© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Katie Lee Biegel

Chrissy Rutherford in blue dress© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Chrissy Rutherford

Jessica Wang in white dress© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Jessica Wang

Angelica Hicks at Dr. Barbara Sturm event© Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Angelica Hicks

Katie's monochromatic looks

This isn't the first time Katie has rocked a stylish monochromatic ensemble. The star graced the red carpet for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at Palace Theatre on Broadway back in April. Katie oozed chic in a semi-sheer black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette. The sleeveless garment boasted a stylish turtle-neck with a backless design courtesy of the cut-out panels at the sides of the bodice.

Katie Holmes wears a sheer gown at the "Glengarry Glen Ross" Broadway Opening Night at Palace Theatre © Getty Images
Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown

The mother-of-one also turned heads during the opening night of William Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York. Katie donned a figure-hugging black dress that featured a strapless, sweetheart silhouette adorned with two contrasting fabrics. The corset, which was crafted from silky satin, was layered beneath a thicker wool fabric.

Katie added a statement bag to her outfit that featured an edgy snakeskin print while she kept her footwear simple with a pair of open-toe black heels.  

Katie Holmes poses in a black dress at the opening night of Othello on Broadway© Getty Images
Katie Holmes poses at the opening night of Othello on Broadway

The actress has previously opened up about her style choices for spring in an interview with Vogue in March. "I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it’s usually the same silhouettes," she shared.

"I can’t wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I’m looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It’s going to be great to wear less layers…I’m sick of all the laundry!," she added.

