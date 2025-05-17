Katie Holmes steals the show with slick hair updo and semi-sheer top during NYC outing

Katie Holmes, long hailed as the queen of effortless, monochromatic style, once again stole the spotlight with a chic look in Soho, New York City, on Thursday. The actress attended a private VIP cocktail party hosted by Dr. Barbara Sturm to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the brand's multi-award-winning Hyaluronic Serum.

The star-studded evening offered guests an exclusive first preview of Dr. Barbra Sturm’s Anti-Inflammatory Haus: The Hydration Edition. The 46-year-old oozed style in a semi-sheer black-and-white blouse by Brandon Maxwell. The garment was teamed with navy cargo pants that were cinched at the waist by a trendy belt adorned with a silver metal buckle.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes wowed in a semi-sheer top

Katie accessorized her effortless ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe black heels, a dainty gold chain necklace, and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings. The actress slicked back her brunette locks into a bun while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a brown smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude stained lip.

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s townhouse takeover explores skincare science, hydration, nutrition, movement, and mindfulness for full-body wellness and longevity. General ticket admission includes the Sturm skin analyzer, sensory red light therapy, anti-inflammatory recipes, and complimentary skincare treats. Guests are also offered personalized skincare consultations, expert skincare education, Sturm Haus passports, and exclusive merch.

© Getty Images Katie posed with Dr. Barbara Sturm

Notable guests

© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Nicky Hilton

© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Katie Lee Biegel

© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Chrissy Rutherford

© Neil Rasmus/BFA.com Jessica Wang

© Madison Voelkel/BFA.com Angelica Hicks

Katie's monochromatic looks

This isn't the first time Katie has rocked a stylish monochromatic ensemble. The star graced the red carpet for the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at Palace Theatre on Broadway back in April. Katie oozed chic in a semi-sheer black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette. The sleeveless garment boasted a stylish turtle-neck with a backless design courtesy of the cut-out panels at the sides of the bodice.

© Getty Images Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown

The mother-of-one also turned heads during the opening night of William Shakespeare’s Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York. Katie donned a figure-hugging black dress that featured a strapless, sweetheart silhouette adorned with two contrasting fabrics. The corset, which was crafted from silky satin, was layered beneath a thicker wool fabric.

Katie added a statement bag to her outfit that featured an edgy snakeskin print while she kept her footwear simple with a pair of open-toe black heels.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes poses at the opening night of Othello on Broadway

The actress has previously opened up about her style choices for spring in an interview with Vogue in March. "I tend to go with what I like, and for spring, it’s usually the same silhouettes," she shared.

"I can’t wait to get back into a tank top. I usually wear them with a long skirt or baggy pants, so it feels very comfortable. I’m looking forward to wearing nice simple slip dresses again too. It’s going to be great to wear less layers…I’m sick of all the laundry!," she added.