Katie Holmes is a scene stealer in romantic backless dress for star-studded night

Katie Holmes had much to celebrate this week – not only did she usher in her daughter Suri’s 19th birthday on Saturday, but she also made a stylish impression in New York City earlier in the week.

The 46-year-old made a glamorous appearance at the Étoile premiere as she rocked up to the Museum of Modern Art in an elegant all-black ensemble. Styled by Brie Welch, Katie donned Ashlynn New York's coveted Teriot Jumpsuit from their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

© Instagram Katie oozed chic in an all-black outfit

Crafted from Italian viscose jersey, the garment features a backless design with a rounded neckline. The high-neck jumpsuit boasts an elegant drop-waist that gracefully transitions into a gathered skirt with a layered peplum for a voluminous silhouette. The hem is subtly stitched to create the jumpsuit design.

Katie layered the fashion label's Micro Cardigan over her look and completed the ensemble with a pair of buttery leather boots. The actress styled her luscious brunette locks into cascading curls while her makeup oozed soft glamour with a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a berry-stained lip.

© Getty Images Charlotte Gainsbourg wore Saint Laurent

The Our Town star posed next to Charlotte Gainsbourg for a photograph during the star-studded evening. Jane Birkin's daughter stars alongside Luke Kirby in the new ballet series.

Charlotte was the spitting image of her late mother in a black-and-gold polka dot Saint Laurent minidress. With its asymmetrical one-sleeve cut and high neckline, the look was completed by a gold chain that cinched the waist. Charlotte donned a pair of sheer polka dot stockings and patent black pointed-toe heels.

"It's easy to wear," Charlotte told Vogue of her outfit. "It's lovely, and the shoes don’t hurt!"

© Getty Images Charlotte is the daughter of Jane Birkin

Étoile was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and follows the narrative of two ballet companies in New York and Paris. Charlotte plays Geneviève, a French ballet director.

© Getty Images Katie looked sensational in the sheer gown

"She always loved to see me in comedies," Charlotte said of her late mom. "She thought she was not a serious actress because she was doing comedies and she wasn’t going to the chic award shows, but those films are so brilliant that she did to begin with. She was so funny. Even though she went to dramas afterwards, she knows how charming it is, and she was always happy that I did comedies in France. So I think she would be happy with my work in Étoile."

This isn't the first time this month that Katie has graced New York City in a stylish monochromatic number. Katie turned heads on the red carpet during the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross at Palace Theatre on Broadway. The actress opted for a semi-sheer black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette. The sleeveless garment boasted a stylish turtle-neck with a backless design and included cut-out panels at the sides of the bodice.