How I would style Katie Holmes’ It-shoe for spring

While we're used to seeing A-listers run their daily errands in a pair of Adidas Sambas or Salomon XT-6s, a new shoe is making its debut this spring, poised to claim It-Girl status. A far cry away from the slim sole of the Sambas and the Gorp-core aesthetic of Salomons, this new sneaker blends retro-inspired features with a bulkier silhouette and a sleeker, more refined design. Enter: Autry Medalist Low, $195 / £170.

The all-American sneaker is one you'll likely find gracing the aisles of Erewhon, with its star-studded clientele boasting the likes of Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Kevin Costner.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes is the poster girl for the new sneakers

The Our Town actress' go-to sneaker blends the brand's traditional '80s tennis style with a dynamic, contemporary shape. As someone who adores all things vintage but craves the assurance of comfort when it comes to footwear, I'll undoubtedly be reaching for a pair this spring.

The Texas-based, eponymous brand was founded in the early '80s and became synonymous with its unisex Tennis sneakers. However, after Jim Autry's passing in the late 2000s, the company faded into obscurity before making a triumphant comeback in 2019.

© Getty Images The actress paired the sneakers with a casual ensemble

The shoe is crafted from white leather and adorned with color matching sponge details. Autry blends fashion with functionality as the sneaker is finished with micro-perforations on the toe for breathability. The brand's logo is embossed in transparent silicone at the tongue while the heel boasts a suede embellishment. The shoe is available in a slew of different colorways and is finished with flat cotton laces.

Katie Holmes

© Getty Images Katie Holmes teamed the sneakers with a chic blazer

The 46-year-old positioned the coveted sneaker on the fashion frontlines when she stepped out in a pair during an outing in New York City last month. Katie opted for a casual ensemble as she teamed a dove gray wool blazer with a pair of black straight-leg jeans that featured a high-waist silhouette. The look was teamed with an ivory blouse that was tucked into the star's jeans and layered over a simple white T-shirt.

Katie carried a suede brown DeMellier Bag and donned a pair of white Medalist Low sneakers detailed with a suede taupe hue. The actress styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup was left natural with radiant complexion and a glossy lip.

How to style

© Autry The sneakers feature a sleek '80s design

Thanks to the sneaker's minimalist design, they can be dressed down or up to ensure you step in style whatever the occasion. I would team them with wide-legs jeans and an oversized sweater while embarking on my weekend grocery shop, or in true Katie Holmes style, dress them up for an evening dinner with a chic blazer and a pair of tailored pants.

Given their athletic origins and nostalgic vibe, I can easily imagine these looking fabulous on the late Princess Diana, especially when she was photographed with car keys in her mouth, dressed in an oversized sweater, shorts, and long socks.