Kaia Gerber dazzles in a bridal Mango dress and she makes it look like it belongs on a catwalk

Kaia Gerber is everywhere right now. The 23-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford is absolutely stunning and the high-street stores are snapping her up to model their collections - the latest being Mango.

As I perused the Mango website today, I spotted Kaia Gerber all over the homepage, and she's modelling three dresses that look like they could be sashaying down the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week. The collection she's modelling is the Capsule collection (be sure to visit Mango US if you're reading this from the states) - limited-edition garments, made with the best fabrics and the greatest care in pattern making. This exclusive collection is designed for the most special events and occasions

One of the dresses is undeniably bridal. and wow! I can't get over how stunning Kaia looks in the long dress covered with hand-embroidered silver spheres.

© Mango Kaia Gerber wows in this bridal white dress from Mango

This dress stands out, and while it's a little pricier than the usual Mango dress, you can tell it has been designed with luxury in mind. It's perfect for those seeking out a unique dress for their wedding, honeymoon or even their hen party. The fitted, sleeveless dress features a round neck and wide straps.

Another dress she's rocking from the collection is the brown halter neck gown with a sequin flower detail at the centre. This can be removed by the way, making it possible to customise the dress according to the occasion. Sequin flower detail on the neckline. This would be gorgeous for a vacation or for a wedding.

© Mango Kaia Gerber is stunning in long brown dress from Mango

If you're looking to try it on to see if you love it, items from the CAPSULE collection can be exchanged or returned within 14 days from the date of shipment.

The last dress she models to perfection is the gold asymmetrical dress that will make you swoon. This would look incredible for a wedding abroad.

© Mango Kaia Gerber gets five gold stars for this golden dress

While Kaia has been styled with delicate white mid-heel strappy sandals, I'd probably opt for a pair of gold metallic sandals and a gold metallic clutch bag.

This dress features an open back that adds a sensual and elegant look to the dress, and the thin straps enhance the delicate nature of the design. Trust me when I say, this dress is the perfect choice to stand out at special events. It's basically designed to make you the perfect guest at any party, wedding or ceremony.

If you want more ideas on what to wear for a wedding this summer, check out some of my favourite dress edits below...