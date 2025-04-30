Shop Amanda Holden's outfits in debut Netflix show Cheat: Unfinished Business

I'll admit I'm partial to a reality dating show. Nothing switches your brain off quite like trash TV, and despite the questionable concept, Amanda Holden's Netflix debut, Cheat: Unfinished Business has it all - sexy outfits, a Balearic backdrop and everyone's favourite relationship expert, Paul Brunson.
Basically Amanda reunites couples who have split due to infidelity for a love retreat, and they're guided through their issues by Paul in the hopes they can reconcile.
The 54-year-old TV star loves her sultry ensembles, and I knew we were in for a treat after seeing her wearing a siren red dress by De La Valli in the promo shots. Scroll on to see more of her outfits and where you can shop them, plus all of the best lookalikes.
Amanda's red ruffle maxi dress
Founded on the Balearic island in 2017, De La Vali is all about vibrant colours and bohemian glamour, and Amanda's ruffle red dress was perfection for her debut on the new series.
The Parfait dress is sadly no longer available, but I think London label Rat & Boa has a similar vibe and they have some stunning red dresses in stock.
The Sirena dress is a red maxi I'm obsessed with. Cut on the bias, a technique which allows fabric to mould to the body, it's so flattering. It also features draped shoulder detail, a subtle frill and a flower corsage. Or for a red dress with cascading ruffles, take a look at their iconic Cecelia dress.
Amanda's butter yellow mini dress
Amanda looked gorgeous in this season's biggest colour trend - butter yellow. What looks like a tailored piece is actually the Jacquemus La Robe T-shirt Bahia Cotton Minidress, which is still available to shop at MyTheresa in several sizes.
How incredible was this pink velvet number with its crystal embellishments? The actual dress is yet to be identified, but Pretty Little Thing has a similar style for (I imagine) a fraction of the price. Falling above the knee, it features a bandeau cut and an A-line silhouette. So good.
