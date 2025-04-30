Shop Amanda Holden's outfits in debut Netflix show Cheat: Unfinished Business

I'll admit I'm partial to a reality dating show. Nothing switches your brain off quite like trash TV, and despite the questionable concept, Amanda Holden's Netflix debut, Cheat: Unfinished Business has it all - sexy outfits, a Balearic backdrop and everyone's favourite relationship expert, Paul Brunson.

Basically Amanda reunites couples who have split due to infidelity for a love retreat, and they're guided through their issues by Paul in the hopes they can reconcile.

Paul and Amanda make the perfect duo

The 54-year-old TV star loves her sultry ensembles, and I knew we were in for a treat after seeing her wearing a siren red dress by De La Valli in the promo shots. Scroll on to see more of her outfits and where you can shop them, plus all of the best lookalikes.

Amanda's red ruffle maxi dress Founded on the Balearic island in 2017, De La Vali is all about vibrant colours and bohemian glamour, and Amanda's ruffle red dress was perfection for her debut on the new series. The Parfait dress is sadly no longer available, but I think London label Rat & Boa has a similar vibe and they have some stunning red dresses in stock. The Sirena dress is a red maxi I'm obsessed with. Cut on the bias, a technique which allows fabric to mould to the body, it's so flattering. It also features draped shoulder detail, a subtle frill and a flower corsage. Or for a red dress with cascading ruffles, take a look at their iconic Cecelia dress.

Amanda's butter yellow mini dress Amanda looked gorgeous in this season's biggest colour trend - butter yellow. What looks like a tailored piece is actually the Jacquemus La Robe T-shirt Bahia Cotton Minidress, which is still available to shop at MyTheresa in several sizes. For a similar, more affordable style, this mini dress from Nobody's Child in soft yellow is made from a breezy linen blend and just £75.

Amanda's crystal-embellished LBD Amanda stunned in her crystal-embellished PATBO dress, and while it's sold out, I've found an almost identical style by royal-approved Rebecca Vallance - and it's on sale. Or if you want to wear the look in the form of a chic top and trousers, this Karen Millen corset is amazing at just £69.

© Netflix Amanda's cute broderie co-ord I loved Amanda's pretty blue broderie anglaise co-ord, which is by Sandro and available to shop at The Outnet. Even better, it's on sale. The cold-shoulder linen-blend crop top and the matching midi skirt both have 45% off - but you'll have to be quick, the skirt is selling out. She nailed casual summer style, completing her outfit with a fedora, and you can find one similar at H&M for just £12.99.