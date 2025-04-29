I'm not a fan of florals but Cat Deeley's cool girl floral dress is making me reconsider 

A floral print isn't my favourite, I have to be honest, but I love when someone wears a predictable, classic print in an unexpected way. And trust Cat Deeley's latest This Morning outfit to make me reconsider florals as a strong contender for my spring/summer wardrobe.

Cat's red rose print dress is so 70s coded. It's calling for festivals in fields, or countryside weddings where you want to wear something that's not wedding guest dress 101.

© Instagram Cat's giving 70s chic in her cool Rixo maxi dress

Cat's dress is from cool-girl brand Rixo and one of their most classic styles. Called the Meera Chiffon Gown in Claudia Rose Black, it has all the markings of a super-flattering dress. The crinkled-chiffon looks extra special and the long sleeves balance out the plunging neckline. There's a slit at the back to reveal a flash of skin, but it's so modest that you could wear it to even the more formal of events.

And if you're someone who prefers to cover their arms, this is how to do it for summer. Choose a dress with sheer sleeves to offer you the comfort you crave but also looks less autumnal than full sleeves - plus it makes the dress airy, too.

For me though, it's the dress details couple with the cool, non-pastel print. Where florals are often in lighter or brighter shades, this dress' red rose print is anything but cliche.

Cat's not one to wear a lot of prints, so it's refreshing to see her wearing something so patterned. Her dress actually reminds me of a blouse her This Morning colleague Alison Hammond wore last year, which once again had me reconsidering adding florals to my style repertoire.

How to style Cat's dress

Cat has styled her dress with her simple gold accessories and chunky, 70s style black platform shoes. While I love this, it's definitely not giving me summer vibes and I'd have preferred to see her in a pair of gold platforms, or even a red to coordinate with the dress. Platforms go hand in hand with his maxi, but a slimmer shoe would too. Think strappy nineties style heels, or even a velvet strappy sandal in a colourful hue.

As for jewellery, either go super pared back or lean into the retro vibe with big hoops, red drop earrings or a long necklace.

Cat's rose-print dress lookalikes

The TV presenter's rose print dress has a few similar versions on the high street, with the same black background and red rose all over print. I like this ASOS Floaty Dress, with tiers and ruffles for a super feminine look.

CLOSE MATCH: Wednesday's Girl Tiered Rose Print Midaxi Dress © ASOS £27.50 at ASOS

Club L London's Casarile Red Rose Dress, £120, is a little more sexy, with plunging neckline and voluminous sleeves plus thigh high split.