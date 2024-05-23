Paris Jackson steals the show in black mini dress at party in Cannes

Paris Jackson was the epitome of glamour as she led the star-studded arrivals at the Kilian Paris 'Sunkissed Goddess' party during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The 26-year-old dazzled in a black gothic-style minidress that showcased her stunning legs and unique sense of style.

The figure-hugging dress featured a draped bodice and semi-sheer flared sleeves, providing a glimpse of her extensive tattoo collection.

The only daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, Paris elevated her look with towering black platform heels that added to her statuesque presence.

© Cindy Ord Paris Jackson attends the Kilian Paris "Sunkissed Goddess" Party at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival

Her long hair was styled in a chic messy bun, with several strands artfully framing her face. This striking appearance at Cannes comes after she made headlines for a major transformation at the Grammy Awards, where her more than 80 tattoos were completely hidden.

For the Grammys, the US model rocked an off-the-shoulder cut-out Celine gown on the red carpet.

She enlisted the help of celebrity makeup artist Tyson Fountaine, who skillfully concealed her heavily-inked body art for the musical event.

© Variety Paris is known for her style

Paris, 26, has been curating her body art collection for years. Her tattoos range from chakra symbols on her chest to a Leo Tolstoy quote, and four large symbols inspired by Led Zeppelin on her arm.

“I have friendship tattoos with at least 10 people,” she shared with Glamour UK in 2022, after debuting matching rose tattoos with British model Cara Delevingne.

© Lester Cohen Paris at the Grammys

The musician has even dabbled in tattooing herself. During the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, she gave herself some new foot artwork at home.

Many of her tattoos pay tribute to her late father, including the cover art from Michael Jackson’s 1991 album, Dangerous, inked on her arm.

In a 2016 interview, Paris expressed her appreciation for the art of tattoos, despite the controversy they often stir.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Paris made a case for leopard print at the Billboard Official Golden Globe After Party

“The craftsmanship of tattoos will always be a controversy,” she said.

“Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have, especially when that art means something to me.”