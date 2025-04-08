Paris Jackson wows in micro-mini bikini ahead of major career move

Paris Jackson just proved that she is the ultimate triple threat. The model and singer turned her attention to acting last week as she graced the screen in the ABC's steamy series Doctor Odyssey.

The 27-year-old plays Nessa, one of three college 'vixens' onboard a cruise ship during spring break. The girls battle it out for Joshua Jackson's character Max's attention while causing drama by drinking and partying ahead of their graduation.

© ABC Paris Jackson looked sensational in a purple bikini

Paris stars alongside Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, who made her acting debut, and Charlotte Lawrence, the daughter of Bill Lawrence and Crista Miller.

The star-studded trio looked sensational in the promo video as they donned micro-mini bikinis while soaking up the sun in the pool. Paris opted for a purple triangle bikini top adorned with an abstract print. The model scraped back her luscious blonde locks into an effortless, messy updo while accessorizing with a slew of golden jewelry. Paris' makeup oozed soft glam with a bronze smokey eye, a contoured cheeky, and a rose-stained lip.

© Getty Images Paris Jackson has turned her attention to acting

Meanwhile, Ava was the spitting image of her mom in a hot pink two-piece that was crafted from crochet fabric and featured a triangle-cut bikini top and matching bottoms. The bold look referenced the sparkly pink swimwear ensemble that Elle Woods' donned during her video application for Havard in the 2001 film Legally Blonde.

However, this isn't Paris' first one screen rodeo as the actress has starred in a few episodes of American Horror Stories and films like Sex Appeal, Habit and Gringo.

In the promo clip, Nessa can be spotted flirting with Dr. Max Bankman. "We’re having a party in our room tonight," she said. "You should come."

© Alamy Stock Photo Reese stars as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Paris sports an array of stylish ensembles during the series and can be seen in a chic little black dress later on in the video. The group erupted into chaos as Nessa passed out during the party. "Tell me what she took," Max said while he administered CPR. "Call the infirmary, tell them 'Code Alpha' right now."

Paris' busy schedule

© Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID Paris Jackson arrived at the Costes party in Paris

The star has had a whirlwind few months – she ushered in her 27th birthday last week after an exciting stint at Paris Fashion Week in March. Paris sported several stylish sheer numbers in the French capital over the course of the week.

Michael Jackson's daughter donned a sheer maxi dress crafted from mesh as she attended the Costes party. The garment featured a high neck and cuffed sleeves, intricate polka dots, and draped detailing. Paris layered a simple pair of black underpants beneath the dress and accessorized with thigh-high killer boots.