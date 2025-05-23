Michelle Keegan just made her Cannes 2025 debut - and you need to see her pre-loved Chanel bag

Michelle Keegan may have given birth in March, but the stunning Netflix star is already back in the game, looking incredible at the Cannes Film Festival. The wife of Mark Wright has never been there in an official capacity before, so this was a landmark moment for the Ten Pound Poms actress.
The beautiful 37-year-old delighted Instagram fans with her outfit, which consisted of a monochrome co-ord, which was designed in a white textured fabric and had contrasting black piping. The new mum added opaque tights and super chic high heels, with her hair secured in a half-up, half-down style.
Her Parisian getup was put together by elite stylist Rebecca Bowyer, and although we appreciate the look is pure outfit goals, it was her vintage mini Chanel bag that took our breath away.
Michelle carried a pre-loved Chanel bag from the sustainable consignment company, Luxe Cheshire.
The Our Girl star also reinforced her Northern roots by supporting a local pre-loved company, opting to finish her look with the highly recognisable 'Chanel Clutch On Chain', a compact, cross-body style piece that perfectly bridges the gap between a mini bag and a wallet.
The dazzling piece, of course, features the brand's iconic quilted leather design, interlocking ‘CC’ at the opening, intertwined leather chain strap, and in the ultimate colour combination of black lambskin with gold hardware.
HELLO! spoke exclusively with the exquisite company, who remarked: "This is a bag that effortlessly defines elegance and sophistication. The perfect mini accessory and an extremely popular choice, it was designed for evening wear and formal events or minimalist everyday use and is produced in limited quantities, increasing desirability and collectibility."
The team added: "This piece in particular has a statement shoulder pad with ruffled detail, which not only elevates it, but also adds further interest to Michelle's beautiful outfit choice."
Everyone wants a Chanel bag
Michelle's bag will forever be a classic style - and demand shows no sign of slowing down.
"The demand for the 'Chanel Clutch On Chain' remains strong and therefore continues to hold value on the pre-loved market. With price increases every year, the demand for this bag is going nowhere any time soon! This eco-friendly way of obtaining designer items is a message Michelle has established on multiple occasions and is something all 7.5 million followers admire," Luxury Cheshire revealed.