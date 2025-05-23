Michelle Keegan just made her Cannes 2025 debut - and you need to see her pre-loved Chanel bag

Michelle Keegan may have given birth in March, but the stunning Netflix star is already back in the game, looking incredible at the Cannes Film Festival. The wife of Mark Wright has never been there in an official capacity before, so this was a landmark moment for the Ten Pound Poms actress.

The beautiful 37-year-old delighted Instagram fans with her outfit, which consisted of a monochrome co-ord, which was designed in a white textured fabric and had contrasting black piping. The new mum added opaque tights and super chic high heels, with her hair secured in a half-up, half-down style.

Her Parisian getup was put together by elite stylist Rebecca Bowyer, and although we appreciate the look is pure outfit goals, it was her vintage mini Chanel bag that took our breath away.

Michelle carried a pre-loved Chanel bag from the sustainable consignment company, Luxe Cheshire.

The Our Girl star also reinforced her Northern roots by supporting a local pre-loved company, opting to finish her look with the highly recognisable 'Chanel Clutch On Chain', a compact, cross-body style piece that perfectly bridges the gap between a mini bag and a wallet.

Chanel 'Romance Clutch on Chain Bag', £3,250, Luxe Cheshire

The dazzling piece, of course, features the brand's iconic quilted leather design, interlocking ‘CC’ at the opening, intertwined leather chain strap, and in the ultimate colour combination of black lambskin with gold hardware.

Things to know about preloved Chanel bags Why does everyone love Chanel bags? "Over the last few years, there has been a noticeable influx in both popularity and pricing of the Chanel classic flap bags with the Maxi size reaching over £10,000. These bags are priced on a lot more than the materials used nowadays with supply and demand playing a key role in why people often pay over retail just to get hold of more sought after, special edition or on trend pieces. This is also why the pre-loved market is now a preferred method of shopping. A Chanel 'Classic Flap' bag in any size is one of our most requested items and best sellers!" Why are Chanel bags so expensive? "Released in February 1955, the 'Classic Flap' bag was created by Coco Chanel to combine beauty and practicality perfectly. © Instagram The quilted leather design, twisted chain shoulder straps and iconic ‘CC’ turncock details exclusively in 24kt gold, up until 2008, when all contributed to what is now known as one of the most luxurious bags on the market. They truly demonstrate fine craftsmanship, high-quality materials, impressive durability and the brand's powerful position in society which explains why they continue to hold their value." How do you spot a fake Chanel bag? "Identifying counterfeit models of these classic bags can be as simple as analysing the stitching, quilting, hardware, colouring, shape or serial numbers. Once you have had the pleasure of seeing or owning a Chanel classic flap it can be fairly obvious if any of these key factors are not accurate, but for ultimate reassurance we would always recommend authenticating it yourself."

HELLO! spoke exclusively with the exquisite company, who remarked: "This is a bag that effortlessly defines elegance and sophistication. The perfect mini accessory and an extremely popular choice, it was designed for evening wear and formal events or minimalist everyday use and is produced in limited quantities, increasing desirability and collectibility."

© Getty There is nothing more classic than a Chanel bag

The team added: "This piece in particular has a statement shoulder pad with ruffled detail, which not only elevates it, but also adds further interest to Michelle's beautiful outfit choice."

Everyone wants a Chanel bag

Michelle's bag will forever be a classic style - and demand shows no sign of slowing down.

"The demand for the 'Chanel Clutch On Chain' remains strong and therefore continues to hold value on the pre-loved market. With price increases every year, the demand for this bag is going nowhere any time soon! This eco-friendly way of obtaining designer items is a message Michelle has established on multiple occasions and is something all 7.5 million followers admire," Luxury Cheshire revealed.