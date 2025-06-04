Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma wears angelic new outfit - alongside her £1.4k cot

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's daughter Palma looks so cute in new snaps that featured on the former Coronation Street star's lookalike cousin, Katie Fernehough's Instagram page.

The fashion influencer shared a few snaps of herself cuddling her adorable niece, alongside Palma's cousin Brody.

In one picture, Palma can be seen dressed head-to-toe in a lovely white babygrow, with frilly socks. In another, she was snuggled on the sofa with the bubba, who was wrapped in a cooling muslin cloth.

Katie cuddled up to baby Palma, who looked so sweet in white

We also spied Palma's cot, which was an ultra-exclusive offering.

Palma has the Happiest Baby 'SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot'

Priced at £1,400, the Happiest Baby 'SNOO Smart Sleeper Baby Cot' is widely regarded as the Ferrari of cribs, due to the fact that it offers gentle white noise and soothing rhythmic rocking that mimics the safety of the womb. It's also super chic and compact, too.

Palma's outfits

Katie has shared some lovely shared some truly lovely, heartfelt pictures of her newest family addition, but always keeping her face covered.

© @katiefearnehoughx Michelle cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma

Over Easter weekend, little Palma wore a stunning floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe. The £26 style featured little embroidered rosebuds embossed into the fabric. Aww!

Also in the snaps was the celebrity baby wearing her lovely knitted jumper, with her name etched sweetly on the back. The hand-made number was created by a small business called Name Knits, and the company's founder, Brogan, told HELLO! how her brand ended up in the hands of one of the UK's most prolific actresses.

Palma with her grandad, Mark Wright senior

Seeing Michelle post a picture of her daughter on her main feed to over seven million Instagram followers on Mother's Day was a pinch-me moment for the designer. "My mum sent me her post and asked if it was one of my cardigans. I couldn’t believe she had actually posted it!" she enthused.

The piece was a keepsake present to Mark and Michelle for their first child.

© @katiefearnehoughx Palma's jumper went viral

Brogan shared: "It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity. I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. I half kept an eye on their Instagram stories on the off chance it appeared in the background at some point, but didn’t ever expect to see it in a post on Mother’s Day."