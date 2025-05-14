Michelle Keegan debuts adorable new outfit for baby Palma

Michelle Keegan has been enjoying every second of being a mother to baby Palma and on Wednesday, she melted hearts with a new glimpse of her daughter.

The mother-of-one showed off the two-month old wearing a white onesie, which featured the face of a brown bear. How cute! Although Michelle didn't caption the photo, she did tag the brand who provided Palma's sweet outfit, Cozy Crew Club, adding a white heart and a bear emoji.

© Instagram Palma's outfit was so cute!

Welcoming Palma

Michelle confirmed the arrival of her daughter on 12 March, six days after the young girl was born. The actress shared the news on Instagram, alongside a beautiful black and white photo.

She wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl [white love heart emoji]. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter on March 6

The Brassic actress first shared the news that she was pregnant back in December 2024. Michelle and husband Mark shared a joint post on Instagram where they were seen on the shores of Palma.

The expectant mother cradled her blossoming bump in a low-rise floaty white skirt and off-the-shoulder sweater while Mark, who faced away from the camera, wore an off-white linen ensemble.

Sweet moments

Michelle and husband Mark Wright have offered fans plenty of glimpses inside Palma's life from gorgeous parties to family holidays.

Last week, Michelle and her cousin Katie enjoyed a day out, with little Palma in tow. Katie shared a sweet snap of her new family member, and in it, the tot was wearing a sumptuous soft-looking babygrow and a gorgeous pink blanket to boot.

© Instagram Michelle is inseparable from Palma

Towards the end of March, Mark appeared on his Heart Radio show when a caller spoke about how "tiring" they found organising their clothes.

In response, Mark said: "Lisa, I'm going to go back to what you just said there, it's very tiring sorting your clothes in your room – don't talk to me about tired right now.

© Instagram The star shares her daughter with Mark Wright

"Because Palma, my little baby, is making me extremely tired. I turned up this morning and Olly [Murs] went 'you look shattered.'"

Olly, who became a father for the first time last year, then joked: "You know what, it's your eyes, it is the first time I've seen these little bags in all the years I've known you, just here, and it is a dad thing, it is a parent thing, all of a sudden you get these little bags under your eyes."

© Intagram The former Strictly finalist is one proud dad

Mark then added: "Yeah, they say 'dad bod', don't they? They never warn you about dad eyes."