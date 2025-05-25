Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan surprises in fitted gown for first red carpet since birth of baby Palma
Michelle Keegan shoulders up in white hat© Getty

Michelle Keegan stuns in bridal white gown for first red carpet since birth of baby Palma

The Brassic star gave birth to her first child in March

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
45 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan oozed elegance on Friday night as she stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since the birth of her first child on 6 March. 

The Brassic actress, 37, was seen at the premiere of The Mastermind at the Cannes Film Festival, looking uber chic in a white gown featuring a corset top and fitted full-length skirt. 

Her figure-skimming look was accessorised with a beautiful statement diamond necklace and matching drop earrings and an unexpected addition – a large white hat, which was worn on an angle.

Michelle Keegan on red carpet in white dress and hat© Getty
Michelle Keegan made her Cannes Film Festival red carpet debut

The star – who welcomed baby Palma with her husband of 10 years Mark Wright – looked naturally sun-kissed with a bronzed makeup look featuring a glossy lip and fluttery lashes.

Michelle side on in white hat© Getty
Michelle's hair was styled in loose waves

Her brunette locks were styled in shiny Old Hollywood waves, accentuating her caramel-toned highlights. 

Michelle's Cannes style file

Attending the international film event held at Palais des Festivals for the first time, Michelle has been spotted throughout her French jaunt in a number of fabulous outfits.

Michelle keegan posed in white dress and hat© Getty
Michelle wore an unexpected hat

Prior to her red carpet appearance, the Fool Me Once actress attended the L'Oreal Lights on Women Award in Cannes. 

For the occasion, she chose a grey structured mini dress with rose-shaped detailing. It was worn under a longline grey textured jacket and teamed with black pumps and a black Chanel bag.

Michelle Keegan in grey dress and jacket© Getty
Michelle Keegan attends the L'Oreal - Lights on Women Award at the 78th Cannes film festival

Her dark hair was piled on top of her head for a 90s-inspired updo. Meanwhile, her first day in Cannes was marked with a glamorous dinner at La Petite Maison, a restaurant in the heart of Cannes' legendary Palm Beach.

Here, she stunned in a pair of off-white shorts with black piping around the pockets to match her coordaintign military-style cropped jacket.

View post on Instagram
 

"From working on a makeup counter to walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival with @lorealparis… I don’t even have the words," Michelle said afterwards.

Michelle Keegan just got the Princess of Wales 2025 'hidden highlights'

"This was such a surreal, pinch me moment, one I’ll never forget."

