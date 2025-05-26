Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's family photo album with 'magic' baby Palma - aged 2 months

It's been a special time for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan as they continue to bask in the newborn baby bubble.

The pair, who wed ten years ago in a gorgeous ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!, became first-time parents when their daughter, Palma Elizabeth, was born in March.

Although the Brassic actress and the radio broadcaster announced their pregnancy at the end of 2024, Michelle's due date was firmly under wraps, and they kept all the details to themselves.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle became first time parents in March

It seems the couple are keen to continue the theme of privacy and neither Mark nor Michelle have chosen to show photos of little Palma's face. It's likely that the pair will stick to this and prefer to protect their daughter's identity.

Having said that, Michelle and Mark are all too aware of how much fans love seeing insights into their lives as parents and so the famous husband and wife have shared the occasional photo giving just a taster of what parenthood is like for them.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan welcomed their daughter, Palma, in March 2025

They have shared snaps of Palma that cleverly hiding her face but still exude the sweetness of their newborn bundle of joy.

Click through the gallery to see the best photo of their family album so far…

© Instagram / @michkeegan Introducing baby Palma Given how special it was for them to announce that their daughter had arrived safely, this just might be the precious photo the bunch. The actress shared the news on Instagram, alongside this beautiful black and white photo of the baby in a crochet dress and matching bonnet. The proud mum wrote: "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25."

© Instagram Mother's Day To mark her first Mother's Day, which came just a few weeks after Palma's birth, Michelle shared a few more photos of Palma and they were so adorable. The first was a snap of her gorgeous diamond chain which is a nameplate necklace in honour of her firstborn. Michelle often wears statement pieces of jewellery, including an array of rings, bracelets and earrings, but we suspect the sentimental addition is now her most favoured in her collection.

© Instagram The second photo in the Mother's Day post was of Palma foot and she wrote: "Simply magic." Meanwhile, Michelle and her family marked the day by heading to the Roslin Beach Hotel in Southend for a lavish lunch in the sunshine. Michelle wrote in the caption: "Such a special day from start to finish."

© Instagram First weekend away as parents Michelle and Mark decided to take their newborn on a romantic trip away – their first as new parents. This snap of Mark holding Palma in his arms is too cute for words.



© Instagram The pair, with little Palma in tow, headed to the trendy Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds and this snap of Michelle holding Palma while enjoying the great outdoors is equally beautiful.



Snuggles with mum Posting on her Instagram Stories, Michelle shared perhaps the most revealing photo of her baby so far, and we love the chic pink blanket that Palma is wrapped up in.



© Instagram Palma in bear onesie How adorable is this little onesie? Palma looked cosy and cute in this Babygro with an embroidered bear stitched on the front. Although Michelle didn't caption the photo, she did tag the brand who provided Palma's sweet outfit, Cozy Crew Club, adding a white heart and a bear emoji.