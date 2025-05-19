Michelle Keegan's baby Palma attends family party - in ultra cute £28 nautical outfit

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's super-cute baby always looks so chic! And it's hardly surprising, having two very stylish parents.

The tot, who was born in March, headed to her cousin Presley's third birthday party over the weekend and wore a delightful little blue dress with matching bloomers, which featured the most adorable embroidered anchor detail embossed on the seersucker fabric.

Her grandad Mark Snr. was seen cuddling the tot on social media, and her head was concealed with a kitsch sun hat.

Mark Wright's dad with his grandaughter, Palma

The pretty two-piece came from Jojo Maman Bébé and cost £26. The website says of the timeless style: "Anchors away, let's twirl all day! Your little explorer will look oh so charming in this nautical-inspired Seersucker Sailor Baby Dress. As well as being irresistibly comfy, the classic stripes, dainty anchor embroidery, and eye-catching white sailor-style collar make this set perfect for a day well spent by the seaside."

'Blue Nautical Embroidered Seersucker Sailor Baby Dress', £26, Jojo Maman Bebe

All sizes are currently available, should you wish to invest.

Michelle Keegan's daughter Palma with her cousin, Jessica Wright's son Presley

The party was adorably farm animal themed for little Presley, with soft play, the cutest cake, and a pastel blue and white colourway.

Former TOWIE star Jessica Wright shared a carousel of images of the special bash, and said: "Happy 3rd birthday (yesterday) to my beautiful, animal-loving, kind, funny baby boy. I am so proud you are mine. 2 was definitely tricky at times, let’s see what 3 has in store. Love you, Presley Stone."

Palma's busy weekend

Mark's younger sister, Natalya Wright, shared a bank of pictures the day before Presley's bash. Many of them featured her baby niece in the most adorable summer outfits.

She kept the caption short and sweet, simply writing: "Life lately," with a string of emojis. Natalya's followers flooded the comment section with messages of excitement and support at seeing the 24-year-old's relationship with baby Palma.

One wrote: "You are such a beautiful auntie [red heart emoji]," while another penned: "What a wonderful aunt you are. Magic times."

© Instagram / @michkeegan Little Palma arrived in March

The two-month-old sported a pink sun hat and tiny white socks with pink ruffles, while in another candid snap taken from Natalya's point of view, baby Palma appeared to be fast asleep on her auntie's chest, swaddled up in white. So sweet'