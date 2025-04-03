Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson's early public appearance two decades ago is nowhere near what you'd think — see photo
Subscribe
Paris Jackson's early public appearance two decades ago is nowhere near what you'd think — see photo
Paris Jackson at the Stella McCartney Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Paris Jackson's early public appearance two decades ago is nowhere near what you'd think — see photo

The daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe turns 27 on April 3

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Paris Jackson is stepping back into the spotlight once again with one of her biggest years ever on her 27th birthday, April 3.

The musician and actress came into 2025 after freshly announcing her engagement to her bandmate Justin Long, her boyfriend since 2022.

After attending a slew of Fashion Weeks in the early part of the year, she is now set to return to the small screen with an appearance on the medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

Paris donned a pair of stylish bloomers© Getty Images
Paris is entering a grand new era with her 27th birthday

However, Paris' bold personal journey began ever since she was a baby, the daughter of the late king of pop Michael Jackson, who imbibed a sense of style and whimsy she has maintained to this day.

Paris is Michael's middle child, her older brother being 28-year-old Prince Jackson, and her younger being 23-year-old Bigi Jackson. Michael welcomed Paris and Prince with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and Bigi (then named "Blanket") through a surrogate.

Paris and Prince made public appearances ever since they were babies, with their official family portraits taken at Neverland being released to the media as far back as 2001. Catch up on Michael's kids in the video below...

WATCH: Where are Michael Jackson's children now?

However, despite her very open persona now, the "Beat It" singer was fiercely private about shielding his kids from the public eye. So, whenever they did step out, they were always completely covered up.

Such was more than evident in one of Paris' first ever public appearances, seen emerging from a private jet with her older brother in 1999, at just 15 months old, in the arms of security guards. 

The pair were completely shrouded, though, in scarves, with Paris adorned in a red velvet one while Prince was covered up with a brown one, both of which completely obscured their faces from the camera.

Wrapped in blankets, the two children of US pop star Michael Jackson, Prince Michael Jr. and Paris Michael Katherine, are carried off the plane at Munich Airport on June 26, 1999.© Getty Images
Michael was notoriously private about preserving the identities of his kids

Michael did the same several other times he was out with his kids with paparazzi lurking, with cover-ups ranging from sheer red scarves to netted shawls, thus also birthing the infamous dangling of Bigi off a hotel balcony wearing a blanket.

While the choice may seem odd, it helped Michael's kids grow up away from public scrutiny amid his scandals, which Prince later expressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Michael Jackson dangles his son Bigi Jackson, covered with a blanket, from a hotel balcony in Berlin in 2002© Getty Images
The cover-up found its way to his infamous reveal of his third child

"My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him," he explained, quipping also: "You could say my whole life has been unconventional. I really love that though, and it's all I've ever known."

"I don't think I ever thought about if other kids lived like that when I was younger. But once I knew who he was, I realized it wasn't normal," he continued. "I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there were all these fans waving and taking pictures of me." 

Singer Michael Jackson (3rd R) poses with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid (3rd L), Hadid's children and Jackson's children Michael Joseph Jr. (L), Paris Michael Katherine (C) and Prince Michael II (2nd R) on November 27, 2008 at the Jackson Holmby Hills residence in Westwood, California. Michael Jackson spent his final days in the house that Hadid had originally built and that Jackson leased for $100,000 a month from the current owner. Hadid, who calls himself a close friend of Michael Jackson, spent some of Jackson's last days with him and is now speaking out about Jackson's health and state of mind during the last few weeks before his death© Getty Images
The singer was a doting father to his kids up until his 2009 passing

"I thought it was normal, so I just waved back. It wasn't until I saw a video of him performing and people were fainting and passing out, when I realized the work he did meant a lot to people."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More