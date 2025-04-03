Paris Jackson's early public appearance two decades ago is nowhere near what you'd think — see photo

Paris Jackson is stepping back into the spotlight once again with one of her biggest years ever on her 27th birthday, April 3.

The musician and actress came into 2025 after freshly announcing her engagement to her bandmate Justin Long, her boyfriend since 2022.

After attending a slew of Fashion Weeks in the early part of the year, she is now set to return to the small screen with an appearance on the medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

© Getty Images Paris is entering a grand new era with her 27th birthday

However, Paris' bold personal journey began ever since she was a baby, the daughter of the late king of pop Michael Jackson, who imbibed a sense of style and whimsy she has maintained to this day.

Paris is Michael's middle child, her older brother being 28-year-old Prince Jackson, and her younger being 23-year-old Bigi Jackson. Michael welcomed Paris and Prince with ex-wife Debbie Rowe, and Bigi (then named "Blanket") through a surrogate.

Paris and Prince made public appearances ever since they were babies, with their official family portraits taken at Neverland being released to the media as far back as 2001. Catch up on Michael's kids in the video below...

However, despite her very open persona now, the "Beat It" singer was fiercely private about shielding his kids from the public eye. So, whenever they did step out, they were always completely covered up.

Such was more than evident in one of Paris' first ever public appearances, seen emerging from a private jet with her older brother in 1999, at just 15 months old, in the arms of security guards.

The pair were completely shrouded, though, in scarves, with Paris adorned in a red velvet one while Prince was covered up with a brown one, both of which completely obscured their faces from the camera.

© Getty Images Michael was notoriously private about preserving the identities of his kids

Michael did the same several other times he was out with his kids with paparazzi lurking, with cover-ups ranging from sheer red scarves to netted shawls, thus also birthing the infamous dangling of Bigi off a hotel balcony wearing a blanket.

While the choice may seem odd, it helped Michael's kids grow up away from public scrutiny amid his scandals, which Prince later expressed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

© Getty Images The cover-up found its way to his infamous reveal of his third child

"My dad spoke to me like an adult. He told us the reason for the masks was he wanted us to have our own life without him," he explained, quipping also: "You could say my whole life has been unconventional. I really love that though, and it's all I've ever known."

"I don't think I ever thought about if other kids lived like that when I was younger. But once I knew who he was, I realized it wasn't normal," he continued. "I remember being in Disneyland and I went to the window and there were all these fans waving and taking pictures of me."

© Getty Images The singer was a doting father to his kids up until his 2009 passing

"I thought it was normal, so I just waved back. It wasn't until I saw a video of him performing and people were fainting and passing out, when I realized the work he did meant a lot to people."