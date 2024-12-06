Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paris Jackson is engaged following 'whirlwind' romance with bandmate
Paris and Justin Long

Paris Jackson has dated Justin Long since 2022

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Congratulations are in order for Paris Jackson, who just announced her engagement to bandmate Justin Long. 

Paris, the daughter of the late star Michael Jackson, shared a romantic post dedicated to her bandmate's birthday, as she shared a number of photos from their engagement.

She wrote: "Happy birthday my sweet blue," alluding to her adorable nickname for Justin. 

"Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you."

Paris didn't outwardly announce her engagement to Justin, nor did she include any further details about the proposal, but she shared a number of photos from the occasion.

The photo carousel on Instagram of the couple's moments together included the moment he popped the question, as he bent down on one knee to ask her to marry him.

Photos from her Story gave more details about the moment, as they stood in a gilted room; as he popped the question, she joined him in getting down on her knees where they held each other tight.

Another photo showed a close up of the ring, giving fans a glimpse of the giant rock on her finger.

The 26-year-old's announcement follows speculation after she was spotted wearing a ring back in September. She reportedly first started dating Justin back in 2022, although previously she dated another bandmate Gabriel Glenn, who she split from in 2021 after two years together.

Clearly, the musician has been busy, as she took some time away from Los Angeles, where she was born and raised, to spend the last month in Budapest, Hungary. Sharing a number of photos from the trip, she captioned the moment: "so this was an insane thing to end my days with for the month i was here @corinthiahotels @corinthia_budapest @circlepr."

Paris isn't the only person in her family who seems to be settling down, as her brother Prince Jackson has reportedly going strong with girlfriend Molly Schirmang, although intent on keeping his relationship out of the spotlight.

