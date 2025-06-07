Beyoncé wows in gold embellished bodysuit as she kicks off London tour

Beyoncé looked sensational in a gold bodysuit that featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves during her Cowboy Carter Tour show in London.

The glitzy garment was embellished all over with intricate gold sequins and teamed with matching fringed chaps, platform heels, and stylish sunglasses. The singer's golden-hued locks were left down in mermaid waves while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

The 43-year-old is set to perform six dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The all-stadium tour features 32 stadium shows in the U.S. and Europe. The Cowboy Carter Tour kicked off back in April in Inglewood, California, and is set to finish in July in Paradise, Nevada.

Even someone as seasoned in performance and elaborate costumes as Beyoncé isn't immune to the occasional wardrobe malfunction. The singer incurred a mishap involving her fringed chaps during her Cowboy Carter Tour show in London on Thursday night.

According to TMZ, Beyoncé’s fringed chaps slipped down mid-performance, prompting her to smoothly drop down and adjust them on the spot.

Beyoncé's dazzling outfits didn't stop there – the hitmaker also graced the stage in a custom Levi's one-piece that had LEVI'S adorned across the chest and was fully embellished in Swarovski crystal rhinestones. The garment was teamed with custom Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans crafted into western-style chaps. The pants were embellished with Swarovski rhinestones and the look was completed with a hand-stitched patchwork denim cape.

The singer’s backup dancers were decked out in custom Levi’s looks, featuring denim bra tops, Ribcage jeans reworked into briefs, and rhinestone-studded Ribcage wide-leg jean chaps.

© Getty Images The singer is known for her dazzling costumes

Noughties nostalgia

Beyoncé brought back one of her most iconic looks during her Cowboy Carter Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago. The ensemble was taken from her iconic "Crazy in Love" music video where she donned a silky white Prada tank top with thigh-high denim shorts and a pair of red Stuart Weitzmanheels.

© Getty Beyoncé is currently in London

Taking the stage last month, the singer embraced her roots in a custom white glittering tank top, embellished with silver sparkles, paired with distressed micro-mini denim shorts adorned with blue gemstones by designer Sami Miro. Styled by Shiona Turini, the bold ensemble was completed with denim knee-high boots from Loewe and a pair of $1,200 diamond earrings by David Koma.

Beyoncé also rocked a diamond-encrusted Brilliant Earth bolo tie during her performance in Chicago. The tie boasted a 14-carat black oval shaped-diamond along with five carats worth of white diamonds set in recycled gold.