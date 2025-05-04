Beyoncé and Jay-Z go for contrasting outfits as they make a date night out of family's celebratory event on tour

Beyoncé is leading a celebration in the family for her mom Tina Knowles, whose memoir Matriarch is officially a New York Times #1 bestseller.

The singer, 43, joined her mom, 71, at the latest stop for her book tour, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, while on a brief reprieve from the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Tina's latest book tour event was hosted by Keke Palmer and featured a performance from Jennifer Hudson, and the after party was an equal celebration involving her daughter and her husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé took to Instagram to share some photos from the party after the event, which saw her and her husband, 55, make a date night out of the evening, with the singer dressed in a gray speckled outfit, consisting of a structured mini skirt with an exaggerated blazer with a curved silhouette, and stilettos to match. Her hair was styled up and she wore a bright red lip for the night.

The "99 Problems" rapper opted for a more casual outfit, a white t-shirt with a black coat and pants set, paired with a beanie and one of his classic Rolex watches.

Some other highlights from the party included Tina's own floor-length off-shoulder silver gown, not unlike an outfit from Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour wardrobe, a cake sporting the cover of the memoir, and a huge bouquet of red roses in the author's honor.

"Congrats to our Matriarch," Beyoncé captioned the photos, previously also sharing her pride in her mom becoming a best-selling author. "The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I'm so proud!" she wrote.

On night two of her tour, held on May 1 at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, Beyoncé brought out her mom beside her two daughters Blue Ivy (who is a dancer in the show) and Rumi (who makes an appearance during the performance of "PROTECTOR").

She spoke to the audience about how Tina worked "so hard on that book" and asked them to join in congratulating her on the huge achievement. "Everybody please say, 'Congratulations Mama T'," she told the crowd, per Billboard.

Fans were not only touched by the moment as a whole, but also seeing 13-year-old Blue act as the stoic one, supporting her seven-year-old younger sibling as she excitedly bounced around and embraced her family.

"Blue really is the glue that hold that family together. Three generations on stage. What a blessing," one fan gushed, with another saying: "I love to see Rumi and her excitement!! A child being a child!!"

A third also commented: "Rumi says 'This is my moment, I can tell. I been waiting my whole life' she's so adorable," with one sweetly writing: "I loooove seeing Blue as a big sister! It's so sweet!"

So far, the Cowboy Carter Tour has 30 more scheduled shows, returning to SoFi on May 4 for the third of their five shows before turning its attention to the rest of the country. The tour will hit Chicago and New York/New Jersey before going international, with six concerts in London and three in France, before coming back Stateside and closing out on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.