Beyoncé recreates iconic Y2K look on Cowboy Carter tour – and fans go wild

It may have been over two decades since Beyoncé strutted down the block in a pair of J Brand micro-mini denim shorts for her iconic "Crazy in Love" music video – but now, at 43, she's proving that a low-rise jean number is never a bad idea.

The hitmaker oozed Noughties nostalgia during her Cowboy Carter Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago as she recreated her daring, Y2K look from her hit single. In the music video, the then 21-year-old donned a silky white Prada tank top with thigh-high denim shorts and a pair of red Stuart Weitzmanheels.

Taking the stage on Saturday, Beyoncé embraced her signature 'hot cowgirl' style in a custom white glittering tank top, embellished with silver sparkles, paired with distressed micro-mini denim shorts adorned with blue gemstones by designer Sami Miro. Styled by Shiona Turini, the bold ensemble was completed with denim knee-high boots from Loewe and a pair of $1,200 diamond earrings by David Koma.

The LA-based fashion designer took to her Instagram to gush over the singer's tour outfit. "BEYONCE AND HER 29 DANCERS IN FULL @SAMIMIROVINTAGE LOOKS Designed by @samimiro Styled by @shionat Thank you to the entire Parkwood team. I love you all dearly," Sami penned.

Back in 2023, Ty Hunter, the stylist behind Beyoncé's infamous "Crazy in Love" look, opened up to Vogue about the creative process behind the ensemble. "We wanted to do something that the kids could emulate and copy," he shared.

"Everything we did prior to that was so big and so glamorous, so we wanted to strip it down into something that the kids could emulate. That was important to Beyoncé."

The singer's fanbase also went wild for the recreation and praised the styling choices on the tour. "Let’s Goooo!!! So so good," wrote one social media user on Instagram.

"This look is everything," penned another follower.

This isn't the first time the Grammy Award winner has served high-fashion glamour in a pair of denim shorts. Beyoncé has embraced the cowboycore aesthetic throughout the promotion of her album. For her inaugural Cowboy Carter Tour performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, she exuded chic in a pair of mini denim shorts and a sparkly silver top teamed with thigh-high fluffy leg warmers.

The denim fixation didn't stop there – Beyoncé looked incredible in a pair of jean hot pants during her collaboration with Levi's last month.

Tour outfits

Beyoncé also debuted a diamond-encrusted Brilliant Earth bolo tie during her performances in Chicago. The tie boasted a 14-carat black oval shaped-diamond along with five carats worth of white diamonds set in recycled gold.

The gleaming accessory was styled with a metallic ensemble that featured a cropped silver jacket and gold maxi skirt cinched with a Western-inspired belt buckle. The dazzling look was completed with a gold cowboy hat, glitter embellished gloves, and oversized sunglasses.

"Beyoncé is a treasure, and so is this pendant," Pam Catlett, Chief Brand Officer at Brilliant Earth, shared with People. "Our extraordinary design team channeled her transformative artistry into a piece that celebrates her cultural impact and our craftsmanship. It is an honor and delight for our brand to celebrate Beyoncé’s iconic artistry and her unrelenting and inspiring commitment to self-expression."