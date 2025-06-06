Beyoncé's 'phenomenal' bodycon Victoria Beckham dress is the most flattering style - ever

Beyoncé has just completed her opening night of her sold-out Cowboy Carter tour in London, which was held at the mighty Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The three-hour show was a roaring success, and fans flocked in their thousands to catch a glimpse of the iconic singer.

Her show featured some incredible fashion moments too, from fringed chapped trousers to rhinestone cowboy hats galore.

© Getty Everyone is talking about Beyonce's sellout tour

We've always been utterly enthralled by Beyoncé's wardrobe - on and off the stage - and looking at her fashion throwbacks is all kinds of feel-good.

© FilmMagic Beyonce wearing a blue Victoria Beckham dress in 2012

One of our favourite looks the wife of Jay Z has worn over the years was her navy blue bodycon dress by the UK's very own Victoria Beckham, in 2012.

© FilmMagic Beyonce looked incredible in the bodycon style

This look was simple, classic, and wouldn't look at all out of place today. The midi style dress featured long sleeves, a scoop neck, and an ultra-chic, slightly ruched torso. The former Destiny's Child singer added a plethora of necklaces and sky-high heels as she was pictured in New York City that year.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria was thrilled that Beyonce was wearing one of her designs

Victoria was absolutely thrilled to see one of the world's more prolific singers in one of her own creations. Bubbling over with enthusiasm, the mother-of-four told Extra at the time: "She was one hot mama, for sure. I mean, Beyoncé is absolutely beautiful and has the most phenomenal body, she really does. She looks great, she really does."

© WireImage Victoria said 'Beyoncé is absolutely beautiful and has the most phenomenal body'

The former Spice Girl added: "I was very excited when I saw it online. I screamed! I was like, "Look, David, look!" I still get so, so excited. She's incredible and also an artist that I have so much respect for. I'm a huge, huge Beyoncé fan. It was big for me."

Beyonce and Victoria

In 2021, Victoria spilled the beans on her meeting with Queen B. Appearing on the Breaking Beauty podcast that year, she divuldged: "I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am’," she revealed.

© Getty Images Victoria spoke about her meeting with the Crazy in Love singer

Victoria, 51, added: "When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something."