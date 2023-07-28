Amal Clooney showcases incredible physique in blinding low-cut mini dress

Amal Clooney stole the show during a romantic date night in Lake Como with her husband, George Clooney on Thursday.

The 45-year-old looked phenomenal in a silver metal knit mini dress from Paco Rabanne that boasted a plunging neckline and showcased her svelte physique and never-ending legs. Amal added to her blinding ensemble with a pair of towering metallic heels.

WATCH: Amal and George Clooney's cutest moments caught on camera

All eyes were on the British-Lebanese barrister as she exited the swanky Gatto Nero restaurant and made her way to a waiting car, while George – who looked dapper wearing a two-piece suit over a navy revere style shirt – followed closely behind his wife.

Amal has long been a style muse, schooling her fans in immaculate dressing as she graces red carpets, attends star-studded soirees and brushes shoulders with royalty beside her Hollywood heartthrob husband.

The couple has been married since 2014 after meeting the year prior through George's agent. Recalling their first encounter, George, 62, said on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: "I got a call from my agent who said, 'I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you're going to marry.' It really worked out that way."

© SplashNews.com Amal Clooney looked divine in her silver mini dress

He added: "The funniest thing was my mom and dad were visiting so my parents were there. And we just talked, we stayed up all night talking… And I got her email address because she was going to send me some pictures of my parents. So, we started writing. I didn't know if she wanted to go out with me — I just thought we were buddies."

George also appeared on the 'SmartLess' podcast, where he gushed: "The truth was I met this amazing woman, and she took my breath away. She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet."

© Chris Jackson Amal Clooney and George Clooney married in 2014

The couple went on to welcome twins Ella and Alexander, five, who were born in 2017. Last year, George made a rare comment about their children, revealing they already speak three languages despite their young age, and even joked that they are both much smarter than he is.

During his appearance at the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in Los Angeles on September 14, George shared how he will feel if his kids follow him into the entertainment industry. "They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight.

© getty images Amal Clooney always looks incredible

"My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

His comments came after he revealed in 2021 that he and Amal have chosen to keep Alexander and Ella out of the spotlight in order to not "put their lives in jeopardy".

Amal and George Clooney share twins but keep them out of the spotlight

The Ocean's Eleven actor penned an open letter requesting an end to photos of his children being published by the media, explaining that his A-list status and Amal's job as a human rights barrister means that they must take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.