Victoria Beckham shows off her muscles as she's pictured ahead of long-awaited change

Victoria Beckham has been spotted looking incredibly fit and focused in her first public appearance since news broke that she is reportedly set to become Lady Victoria Beckham.

Her husband, David Beckham, is finally tipped for a long-awaited knighthood, a title that would see Victoria become 'Lady' in kind.

The 51-year-old fashion mogul was pictured dressed in casual gym gear, clutching a trusty Yeti water bottle – clearly having just wrapped up a workout.

© SplashNews Victoria Beckham seen moments after it was revealed David Beckham is tipped for a knighthood

She sported what appeared to be a shorter hairstyle, styled with a sleek centre parting, and, of course, her signature pout remained perfectly in place. Adding a touch of her fitness gear, the mum-of-four also donned gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses.

Just hours prior, it was reported by The Sun that her husband David will be named in King Charles' birthday honours list next week.

The former footballer, 50, has been considered a shoo-in for some time, yet has consistently missed the list; he received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2003.

© SplashNews.com The fashion designer enjoyed a fitness session

David's footballing career included the treble-winning campaign of 1998-99, when Manchester United won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and he earned 115 England caps, the third most of all time for the men’s team.

This exciting news will undoubtedly bring a wave of joy to the Beckham household, especially amid ongoing whispers of a rift with their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

© Getty Images David Beckham seen with King Charles earlier this year

Both Brooklyn and Nicola were absent from David's birthday celebration in Notting Hill earlier this year. The couple were also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

In a video shared on his Instagram page a few weeks ago, the oldest of the Beckham children showed his unwavering support for his wife of three years.

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

He wrote: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby".

A close source recently told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them.

"Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."