Victoria Beckham just schooled us on how to look feminine in a suit after 50
Victoria Beckham wearing a suit on Instagram© @victoriabeckham

Not sure how to wear a suit in your 50s? Let the former Spice Girl be your guide...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham is currently living her best life, jetting off to New York City for her new pop-up venture. On Thursday night, the stunning fashion mogul found time to celebrate her former footballing legend husband, David.

The couple stepped out at a launch party to promote David's all-new, ultra-chic TIME Magazine cover, and VB shared a smoldering picture of the pair.

Victoria looked so stylish in a black suit with wide lapels from her eponymous fashion brand, and we have to say, she totally nails it as always.

View post on Instagram
 

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper looked like she meant business in her power suit, but she added a subtle yet classic white shirt, high heels, and the waistband of her trousers featured a silk sash, giving her whole look an ultra-feminine stance.

victoria beckham wearing cream suit © Instagram
Victoria always styles a suit so well

"So proud of you, @davidbeckham," the fashionista wrote. "You put your heart in everything you do, and your passion for giving back and helping others continues to inspire me every day. Being recognised in the 2025 #TIME100 Philanthropy issue is such a special honor — and so deserved! Love you always xx"

Victoria's pencil skirt

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old commanded attention with a stylish officewear look when she teamed her slim-fit pencil skirt with a simple collared top and an overslung tailored blazer. Of course, the mother-of-four added high heels and wore her mid-bob in a lightly curled style.

Victoria shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram of her sleek getup, and the snaps looked epic as VB stood with the famous Big Apple's skyline behind her.

View post on Instagram
 

Giving her newest venture a shout out, the brunette beauty penned on social media: "It’s such a pleasure to be back in New York presenting my latest collection at Centurion New York, in partnership with @americanexpress. This city, this skyline – there really are few things as iconic, and I’m thrilled to be in this incredible space!”

New York, NY- Film and stage actress Audrey Hepburn and her fiance James Hanson smile broadly upon their arrival from Rome at New York's Idlewild Airport. Their plans to be married in London were interrupted by Miss Hepburn's shooting schedule for a film in Rome and contract commitments in the U.S. They hope to wed as soon as schedules permit. A road company tour of the play "Gigi" will take Miss Hepburn to various parts of the country.© Getty Images
Audrey Hepburn often wore pencil skirts

It's easy to see why some thought this look had an Audrey Hepburn feel to it. The Breakfast at Tiffany's legend famously had elfin features and dark hair, just like VB. She also favoured little black dresses, a hugely classic, capsule wardrobe, brimming with timeless options, including pencil skirts and suits.

