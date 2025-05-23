Victoria Beckham just schooled us on how to look feminine in a suit after 50

Victoria Beckham is currently living her best life, jetting off to New York City for her new pop-up venture. On Thursday night, the stunning fashion mogul found time to celebrate her former footballing legend husband, David.

The couple stepped out at a launch party to promote David's all-new, ultra-chic TIME Magazine cover, and VB shared a smoldering picture of the pair.

Victoria looked so stylish in a black suit with wide lapels from her eponymous fashion brand, and we have to say, she totally nails it as always.

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper looked like she meant business in her power suit, but she added a subtle yet classic white shirt, high heels, and the waistband of her trousers featured a silk sash, giving her whole look an ultra-feminine stance.

© Instagram Victoria always styles a suit so well

"So proud of you, @davidbeckham," the fashionista wrote. "You put your heart in everything you do, and your passion for giving back and helping others continues to inspire me every day. Being recognised in the 2025 #TIME100 Philanthropy issue is such a special honor — and so deserved! Love you always xx"

Victoria's pencil skirt

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old commanded attention with a stylish officewear look when she teamed her slim-fit pencil skirt with a simple collared top and an overslung tailored blazer. Of course, the mother-of-four added high heels and wore her mid-bob in a lightly curled style.

Victoria shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram of her sleek getup, and the snaps looked epic as VB stood with the famous Big Apple's skyline behind her.

Giving her newest venture a shout out, the brunette beauty penned on social media: "It’s such a pleasure to be back in New York presenting my latest collection at Centurion New York, in partnership with @americanexpress. This city, this skyline – there really are few things as iconic, and I’m thrilled to be in this incredible space!”

© Getty Images Audrey Hepburn often wore pencil skirts

It's easy to see why some thought this look had an Audrey Hepburn feel to it. The Breakfast at Tiffany's legend famously had elfin features and dark hair, just like VB. She also favoured little black dresses, a hugely classic, capsule wardrobe, brimming with timeless options, including pencil skirts and suits.