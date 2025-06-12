Bryce Dallas Howard's edgy cut out look might be her most daring yet

Bryce Dallas Howard has been executing her press looks recently as she served up a slew of stylish ensembles while promoting her new action-comedy film, Deep Cover.

The 44-year-old oozed chic in a black, ankle-grazing dress during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca on Tuesday. The garment featured delicate spaghetti straps, with the bodice adorned in floral appliqués and bold cut outs, while the straight-fitting skirt added a touch of timeless elegance. The actress completed her look with a pair of open-toe black heels elevated with a charming ankle strap and a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

© Getty Images Bryce rocked a black cut out dress

Bryce’s signature red locks were styled in a half-up, half-down look that featured a voluminous quiff and her trademark full bangs. The star opted for soft glam makeup courtesy of a shimmery eye, winged eyeliner, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her co-star, Orlando Bloom. During a recent interview on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, the 48-year-old gushed over his co-star and revealed that Bryce had bonded with his daughter Daisy on set.

© WireImage Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom star in Deep Cover

"I hope it is okay me sharing this? Orlando’s beautiful family was there and I love his daughter. I like to watercolour…," shared Bryce.

"She taught Daisy to watercolour. By the way, most people sit at the side of the set and are scrolling the gram or anything," added Orlando.

"And she has set up this beautiful table... She’s literally doing these beautiful watercolours, and Daisy would come over and go "what are you doing?"

"Daisy is amazing," shared the actress as her co-star continued: "And this angel she sets her up and she’s got this watercolour.

© Getty Images Nick Mohammed, Alexander Owen, Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, Ben Ashenden, and Colin Trevorrow attended the Deep Cover premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival

"And literally I went home and bought her a watercolour set, and she’s been doing water painting, and she loves it now."

"No but Daisy is marvellous," gushed Bryce, before Orlando hailed her as: "Mother number one over there."

Bryce replied: "You’re so sweet. But honestly it was one of the great joys of getting to do this was getting to hang out with Daisy. It was just the best."

Bryce's fashion

© GC Images Bryce sported a glitzy cardigan in New York

The actress wasn't finished with her marathon of chic ensembles as she was spotted in New York on Wednesday wearing a glitzy number. Bryce donned a sparkly knitted cardigan that was embellished with intricate silver sequins. The dazzling garment was styled with straight-leg jeans and a pair of metallic, pointed-toe heels.

