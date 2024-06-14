Bryce Dallas Howard displays slimmed-down physique in plunging dress alongside famous father

Bryce Dallas Howard played the role of the doting daughter on Thursday when she joined her famous dad, Ron Howard, at The Paley Center for Media's 2024 Paley Honors in Manhattan.

The 43-year-old looked gorgeous in a strapless black velvet dress that highlighted her physique as she posed for photos alongside her director father – who was honored at the event.

Bryce appears to have lost weight over the last few years and her figure was noticeably slimmer during her latest red carpet appearance.

Her dreamy dress cinched in her trim waist and exposed her décolletage while boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Keeping her look elegant yet simple, she added a pair of peep-toe black heels and only accessorized with a ring and plain bracelet.

Her auburn hair was worn down in cascading loose curls and she emphasized her pearly white pout with rosy lips, adding a pop of color to her cheeks with blush.

Like her father, Bryce is no stranger to the spotlight and followed in his footsteps, but only when she became an adult after he forbade her from pursuing an acting career as a child.

"I think if I had the chance to act younger, I would've taken it. But I wasn't allowed to," she told People in February.

"My parents were very firm on that boundary, that they were not going to support anyone who wanted to be a child actor," she added.

Growing up with such a famous father – Ron was a child actor before becoming an award-winning filmmaker – Bryce took measures to hide her identity when she studied at NYU.

Admitting she struggled with his fame, Bryce refused to let anyone know who her dad was and even kept her recognizable last name a secret from her peers.

"I was insecure about that when I was younger," Bryce told the Los Angeles Times. "When I went to NYU, I wouldn't tell anyone my last name and I was like, 'No, Dad, you can't come see my play because people might recognize you.'"

Bryce is the eldest child of Ron and his wife of nearly 50 years, Cheryl. The couple also share twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, 39, and son Reed Cross, 37.

The actress and director primarily lives on the West Coast with her husband, Seth Gabel – whom she married in 2006 – and their two children, Beatrice, 12, and Theodore, 16.

In 2017, the couple put down roots in Upstate New York after finding their dream home.

"We knew that we wanted to live in this area and so we kept driving around and my husband kept pointing at this house and he kept saying, 'Oh I wish that house was for sale,'" she said in a home tour video for Architectural Digest.

It was meant to be as a few days later, Bryce received an unexpected phone call about the home they had been pining over.

"Someone called us and said, 'We saw that you were visiting houses in the area. There's a house that's not on the market yet. We want to see if you would be interested,'" she recalled. "And it was this house!"