Bryce Dallas Howard makes unbelievable Happy Days confession

Bryce Dallas Howard may have grown up on movie and TV sets as the daughter of a famed director, but that doesn't mean she's seen it all.

The Jurassic Park actress made an appearance on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show with Scott Mills on June 5 and made a jaw-dropping revelation about the legendary TV sitcom Happy Days.

Bryce's dad, Ron Howard, played Richie Cunningham in the show that ran for a decade, but when quizzed about it, she confessed she's never seen an episode.

While Scott was baffled by the confession, Bryce took it all in her stride and simply quipped: "That's my bad."

Happy Days reboot

© Getty Images Bryce is an actor and director like her father

Her revelation comes amid Ron's statement about a Happy Days reboot. Fans had high hopes that the 70s television staple could make a comeback, but sadly, this won't be the case.

Ron spoke to People about a revival of the show that ran for 11 seasons and said there was no chance.

© Bettmann Will there be a Happy Days reboot

"It's amazing, but we're not doing a reboot," said Ron, who got his start on TV as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show. "The fact that the show endures, and that The Andy Griffith Show is still on — both of these shows have never left the air — and it kind of blows my mind in an interesting way.

"There's something about that that doesn't age — it was nostalgia when it was made. For that reason, [both shows] seem to endure, and it means the world to me."

Reunion

© London Entertainment Henry is Bryce's godfather

Ron reunited with his former co-star Henry Winkler at the 2024 Emmys to mark the 50th anniversary of Happy Days.

Bryce may not have watched any of the episodes but it still had an impact on her life. In fact, Henry — who is her godfather — helped her meet her husband, Seth Gabel.

During an appearance on the podcast, What in the Winkler, Bryce said that Henry and his wife Stacey have always been "very supportive" of her.

Bryce's husband

© Getty Images The couple met at university

She quipped the Winkler's had "great style," while her family "suffered a little in that department."

Henry then chimed in and said: "I will say that Bryce, whatever she thought she lacked was powerful because I took her to lunch in 2000, and you were at school with Seth. And you said, 'I know this guy, and I don’t know how to get him to pay attention to me. How do I get him to pay attention to me?'"

© Getty Images Seth Gabel shares a close relationship with his father-in-law

The Fonz actor's advice was simple: "I said, 'Bryce, all you have to do is breathe. You're beautiful, you’re talented, you’re strong.'"

Despite "breaking out in hives," when she next saw Seth, she caught his eye and they went on to marry one another and have two beautiful children together.