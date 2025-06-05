Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bryce Dallas Howard makes unbelievable Happy Days confession
Bryce Dallas with dad Ron Howard smiling© Getty Images

The Deep Cover star's dad is Ron Howard

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Bryce Dallas Howard may have grown up on movie and TV sets as the daughter of a famed director, but that doesn't mean she's seen it all. 

The Jurassic Park actress made an appearance on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show with Scott Mills on June 5 and made a jaw-dropping revelation about the legendary TV sitcom Happy Days.

 

Bryce's dad, Ron Howard, played Richie Cunningham in the show that ran for a decade, but when quizzed about it, she confessed she's never seen an episode. 

While Scott was baffled by the confession, Bryce took it all in her stride and simply quipped: "That's my bad."

Happy Days reboot

bryce dallas howard ron howard paley honors 2024© Getty Images
Bryce is an actor and director like her father

Her revelation comes amid Ron's statement about a Happy Days reboot. Fans had high hopes that the 70s television staple could make a comeback, but sadly, this won't be the case. 

Ron spoke to People about a revival of the show that ran for 11 seasons and said there was no chance. 

Actors (left to right) Tom Bosley (Howard), Ron Howard (Ritchie), Anson Williams (Warren, "Potsie"), Donny Most (Ralph Malph), and Henry Winkler (Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli) at Arnold's Diner in a scene from the TV series Happy Days© Bettmann
Will there be a Happy Days reboot

"It's amazing, but we're not doing a reboot," said Ron, who got his start on TV as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show. "The fact that the show endures, and that The Andy Griffith Show is still on — both of these shows have never left the air — and it kind of blows my mind in an interesting way. 

"There's something about that that doesn't age — it was nostalgia when it was made. For that reason, [both shows] seem to endure, and it means the world to me."

Reunion 

Henry Winkler is seen on August 28, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by London Entertainment/GC Images)© London Entertainment
Henry is Bryce's godfather

Ron reunited with his former co-star Henry Winkler at the 2024 Emmys to mark the 50th anniversary of Happy Days

Bryce may not have watched any of the episodes but it still had an impact on her life. In fact, Henry — who is her godfather — helped her meet her husband, Seth Gabel.

During an appearance on the podcast, What in the Winkler, Bryce said that Henry and his wife Stacey have always been "very supportive" of her. 

Bryce's husband

The couple met at university© Getty Images
The couple met at university

She quipped the Winkler's had "great style," while her family "suffered a little in that department."

Henry then chimed in and said: "I will say that Bryce, whatever she thought she lacked was powerful because I took her to lunch in 2000, and you were at school with Seth. And you said, 'I know this guy, and I don’t know how to get him to pay attention to me. How do I get him to pay attention to me?'"

Seth Gabel Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard and Cheryl Howard at the Ron Howard Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame© Getty Images
Seth Gabel shares a close relationship with his father-in-law

The Fonz actor's advice was simple: "I said, 'Bryce, all you have to do is breathe. You're beautiful, you’re talented, you’re strong.'"

Despite "breaking out in hives," when she next saw Seth, she caught his eye and they went on to marry one another and have two beautiful children together. 

