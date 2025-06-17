Scarlett Johansson steals the show in breathtaking pink gown at Jurassic world premiere

Scarlett Johansson made her long-awaited return to the red carpet in spectacular style on Wednesday evening, commanding attention at the world premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

The 39-year-old looked every inch the silver screen siren as she stepped onto the green carpet in a breathtaking custom Vivienne Westwood gown, reminding everyone exactly why she’s one of the most consistently captivating stars of her generation.

Wearing a soft pink, sequin-encrusted corset gown by the legendary British fashion house, Scarlett was the picture of old-Hollywood glamour, reimagined for the modern age. With its structured silhouette, gently draped neckline and subtle sparkle, the gown evoked the romance of vintage couture while perfectly showcasing her elegant figure.

It marked a triumphant red carpet moment for the Lost in Translation star, who has kept a relatively low profile in recent months.

© WireImage Scarlett Johannson attends the "Jurassic World Rebirth" World Premiere

A Westwood vision

Scarlett’s dreamy blush-pink creation was quintessential Westwood, all artful draping and sculptural finesse, a nod to the fashion legend’s signature blend of regal femininity and unapologetic drama. The figure-hugging design swept to the floor with soft movement, glistening under the flash of the cameras.

In a sea of designer looks, this one stood apart. Styled by longtime collaborator Kate Young the ensemble hit all the right notes: timeless, sexy, and unmistakably Scarlett.

© Anadolu via Getty Images (L to R) Gareth Edwards, Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johannson, Rupert Friend and Mahershala Ali

Hair and beauty: classic with a twist

Bringing the look together was a glam team at the top of their game. Hairstylist Renato Campora crafted cascading, Veronica Lake-inspired waves with a deep side part, evoking the starlets of 1940s cinema. Her beauty look, created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo, featured bold brows, petal-toned pink eyeshadow and a softly defined lip, an effortlessly romantic palette that let the gown shine.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage The actress stepped out in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown

All eyes on 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

The premiere marked the official launch of Jurassic World Rebirth, the highly anticipated continuation of the beloved dinosaur franchise, and Scarlett’s return to blockbuster territory. The film picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion and follows an elite expedition team on a dangerous mission to extract preserved DNA from remote islands where dinosaurs still roam.

Scarlett plays a leading role in the sci-fi epic, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, and Boyd Holbrook, who joined her on the green carpet.

The setting, a jungle-themed backdrop complete with faux foliage, warning signs, and nods to the original 1993 film, was the perfect scene for such an adventurous release. Scarlett posed alongside her co-stars with easy confidence, her pink gown providing a pop of soft glamour against the dramatic set design.

© WireImage Styled by longtime collaborator Kate Young the ensemble hit all the right notes

Back in the spotlight

The London premiere marks one of Scarlett’s biggest public appearances since stepping away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In recent years, the two-time Oscar nominee has focused on selective roles and motherhood, balancing her career with family life alongside husband Colin Jost and their young son, Cosmo.