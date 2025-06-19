Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney divides HELLO! readers with style husband George brands 'eccentric'
Amal Clooney shoulders up in strapless gown© Getty

See the wife of Ocean's 8 star George Clooney's standout fashion moments

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney is perhaps one of the most glamorous women in A-list circles. 

A human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, 47, often joins her husband for fabulous red carpet events and charity evenings in looks that make her stand out from the crowd. 

But as to whether she is the ultimate style muse, fashion followers are divided. A poll of HELLO!'s readers has revealed that 50.8 percent of people would answer 'yes' to the question, 'Is Amal Clooney your favourite fashion muse?'.

That means a surprisingly high 49.2 percent would look elsewhere for style inspiration. For the majority, Amal Clooney has great influence over their next look and how they accessorise statement pieces from day to night.

george amal clooney© Getty Images
Many consider George Clooney's fabulous wife their style icon

Her husband, George, has shared his verdict on the way his wife dresses. "Since the day I met her, she's always had this insanely...it's eccentric, but it's fun, [her] sense of fashion," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, shortly after their Venetian wedding.

Join HELLO! in taking a look back at Amal's most standout fashion moments…

Red carpet debut

Amal Alamuddin on the red carpet in black dress with george clooney© Getty
Amal Alamuddin appeared on the red carpet before her wedding

Amal Clooney looked at ease as she made her red carpet debut in 2014 at the Celebrity Fight Night gala in Florence, benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. She nailed understated elegance in a strapless black satin Dolce & Gabbana gown with lacy pumps and a shimmering bag.

Fabulous in florals

 

George Clooney (R) and Amal Clooney in white dress with red flowers on red carpet © Getty
We loved Amal's pop of red at the Hail, Caesar! premiere

Amal put the red in red carpet at the Hail, Caesar! premiere in 2016. She rocked a white Giambattista Valli mini dress with red floral embellishments across the bodice. It was styled with silver stilettos and an edgy hairdo over one shoulder.

Venice Film Festival

George Clooney in black tie and Amal Clooney in lilac dress © Getty
George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening

In 2017, Amal joined George in walking the red carpet ahead of the Suburbicon screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival. She oozed Old Hollywood glamour in a lilac Versace gown and wore her hair in a mock bob.

Perfect in Paris

George Clooney and Amal Clooney in white dress with black ombre feathers on red carpet© Getty
George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrived at the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony in style

The Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel in 2017 called for the most dramatic swan moment – a Versace gown with ombré feathers covering the skirt.

Tony Awards debut

Amal Clooney and George Clooney 78th Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals, New York,© Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Amal stunned in a gorgeous beaded frock

Amal made her Tony Awards red carpet debut earlier this year, arriving at Radio City Music Hall in a Tamara Ralph gown covered in pearls. The corseted number was paired with satin Roger Vivier heels.

