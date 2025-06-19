Amal Clooney divides HELLO! readers with style husband George brands 'eccentric'

Amal Clooney is perhaps one of the most glamorous women in A-list circles.

A human rights lawyer and wife of Hollywood actor George Clooney, 47, often joins her husband for fabulous red carpet events and charity evenings in looks that make her stand out from the crowd.

But as to whether she is the ultimate style muse, fashion followers are divided. A poll of HELLO!'s readers has revealed that 50.8 percent of people would answer 'yes' to the question, 'Is Amal Clooney your favourite fashion muse?'.

That means a surprisingly high 49.2 percent would look elsewhere for style inspiration. For the majority, Amal Clooney has great influence over their next look and how they accessorise statement pieces from day to night.

© Getty Images Many consider George Clooney's fabulous wife their style icon

Her husband, George, has shared his verdict on the way his wife dresses. "Since the day I met her, she's always had this insanely...it's eccentric, but it's fun, [her] sense of fashion," he told Entertainment Tonight in 2015, shortly after their Venetian wedding.

Join HELLO! in taking a look back at Amal's most standout fashion moments…

Red carpet debut © Getty Amal Alamuddin appeared on the red carpet before her wedding Amal Clooney looked at ease as she made her red carpet debut in 2014 at the Celebrity Fight Night gala in Florence, benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and The Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center. She nailed understated elegance in a strapless black satin Dolce & Gabbana gown with lacy pumps and a shimmering bag.

Fabulous in florals © Getty We loved Amal's pop of red at the Hail, Caesar! premiere Amal put the red in red carpet at the Hail, Caesar! premiere in 2016. She rocked a white Giambattista Valli mini dress with red floral embellishments across the bodice. It was styled with silver stilettos and an edgy hairdo over one shoulder.

Venice Film Festival © Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening In 2017, Amal joined George in walking the red carpet ahead of the Suburbicon screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival. She oozed Old Hollywood glamour in a lilac Versace gown and wore her hair in a mock bob.

Perfect in Paris © Getty George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrived at the Cesar Film Awards Ceremony in style The Cesar Film Awards Ceremony at Salle Pleyel in 2017 called for the most dramatic swan moment – a Versace gown with ombré feathers covering the skirt.

Tony Awards debut © Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Amal stunned in a gorgeous beaded frock Amal made her Tony Awards red carpet debut earlier this year, arriving at Radio City Music Hall in a Tamara Ralph gown covered in pearls. The corseted number was paired with satin Roger Vivier heels.

