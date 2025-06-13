Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's heatwave-ready micro mini is the elegant short dress of 2025
Amal Clooney's heatwave-ready micro mini is the elegant short dress of 2025
George Clooney's wife looked stunning in the tiny dress

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney regularly serves up the most incredible plethora of stylish outfits and never fails to look classy and elegant.

The 47-year-old mother-of-two always wears classic clothes, which always look timeless whenever she wears them.

We found this incredible fashion throwback from 2023. The stunning lawyer looked phenomenal in a short shift dress, which finished just above the knee. It was certainly a thigh-skimming style, and Amal made it look ultra classy by keeping the rest of her outfit relatively plain, letting the dress do all the talking.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy© GC Images
Amal looked elite in her mini dress in 2023

The white style featured delicate black embroidery down each side, and it was finished with a flattering circular neckline. She added black kitten heels and movie-star shades. With her famously long hair flowing, we are in awe of this look.

Amal Clooney attends the "Bono: Stories Of Surrender" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images
Amal has always been a 'classic' dresser

Although it was worn two years ago, this style of dress never goes out of style as it's simple and the print isn't too busy or faddy - a true sign of an old-money wardrobe. Shorter dresses like these are great to wear when the weather gets warmer, as they are light and airy, yet you still look presentable. Full marks, Amal.

Amal in Venice

When this photograph was taken, Amal was in Venice with hubby George.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the "Wolfs" red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 2024 Venice Film Festival

In 2024, the human rights lawyer and activist was photographed at the Venice Film Festival in the same stunning dress she first wore in 2023, but she switched up her accessories and hairstyle.

Amal was photographed with Raquel Diniz wearing the same dress she wore in 2023© Instagram/@raqueldinizofficial
Amal was photographed with Raquel Diniz wearing the same dress she wore in 2023

On the Instagram page of Raquel Diniz - the fashion brand founded by the eponymous designer - a series of photographs were shared from a luxurious Aston Martin event during the 10-day event. Amal posed with Raquel at the event in a stunning emerald green chiffon midi dress with ethereal ruffles, a daring cowl neckline, and a feminine thigh-high split.

 

Nodding to sustainability and quashing the notion that you can't wear the same outfit twice, Amal actually wore the exact piece, designed by Peter Dundas, at the Film Festival in 2023. Amal and George were pictured taking a water taxi to dinner at the Ristorante Da Ivo in the striking green number. When a dress is that gorgeous, you will wear it forever! 

