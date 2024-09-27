Amal Clooney stuns in slinky gown ahead of surprise secret getaway

Amal Clooney looked ravishing as she stepped out on Thursday night with her husband George for The Albies, Clooney Foundation for Justice event.

The human rights lawyer, 46, took to the red carpet in a slinky black gown made from crushed velvet which featured a plunging neckline and trailing skirt.

© Gotham Amal and George Clooney hosted the Clooney Foundation For Justice's The Albies

The old Hollywood glamour-style dress was teamed with a coordinating black velvet clutch as well as the most astonishing glittering jewels around her wrist.

© Dia Dipasupil Amal wore glittering jewels

The Lebanese-born British barrister wore her tumbling brunette locks in loose waves and rounded off her look with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos.

© Getty Amal wore a gorgeous velvet gown

Her makeup featured a warm brown eyeshadow look with a vibrant pink lip.

Amal and George's special trip

The special outing falls ahead of a surprise trip Amal's Wolfs star husband has planned for their 10-year anniversary which coordinated with The Albies.

© PIERRE TEYSSOT George and Amal got married 10 years ago in Venice

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet the A-lister said: "I have a surprise, she doesn't know what it's gonna be yet, so. We're going somewhere."

© Getty George and Amal took a boat trip during their Venetian wedding trip

"Yeah we're going somewhere," the mother of two added. "I've been told what to pack but I don't know where we're going." George joked: "I'm taking her to a Cincinnati Reds Game."

Amal also revealed that she had "some presents ready to be unveiled at midnight."

© John Nacion Charlotte Tilbury and Emily Blunt were also in attendance

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, fashion icon Donatella Versace, and actresses Emily Blunt and Leslie Bibb.

Amal's red carpet style

Amal is no stranger to the red carpet, styling up a storm at the 81st Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

© Daniele Venturelli Amal stunned in buttermilk yellow at the Wolfs red carpet

The brunette beauty was serene in a pale yellow corseted gown with a full ruffled skirt and glittering earrings.

© Getty Amal looked stunning in canary yellow

Prior to that, she proved yellow was her color at the Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in a vibrant gown styled with a metallic clutch.