Taylor Swift showcases $33,200 Cartier gift from Travis Kelce in loved up date night

She’s a style queen and he’s the king of touchdowns, and together, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce lit up New York City with their most glamorous date night yet.

The pop superstar, 35, turned heads as she stepped out hand-in-hand with her NFL beau, also 35, for an evening at their favourite Manhattan hotspot, Torrisi. Dressed in a romantic corset top and mini skirt, Taylor looked every inch the fashion icon as she gave fans another unforgettable couple’s moment to swoon over.

Her ensemble was peak 'Swift', elegant yet edgy. The Grammy winner wore a structured $168 Seren top by Reformation, known for its flattering silhouette and eco-conscious fabric. She paired the figure-hugging corset with a Miu Miu poplin mini skirt worth $1,650, showing off her toned legs and effortless summer style.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis out on a date

Taylor accessorised with creme-coloured pointed-toe heels, a dreamy cloud clutch by Mansur Gavriel, and layers of fine jewellery, including a Foundrae Gemstone Heart Love Opal necklace and a matching Diamond Sister Hooks chain.

But it was her $33,200 Panthère De Cartier watch that truly made fans stop and stare. A gift from Travis, the luxurious timepiece added a sentimental sparkle to her look, and fans online quickly dubbed it her "lucky charm."

© GC Images Travis and Taylor have been together since late summer 2023

Travis, for his part, embraced casual summer chic in head-to-toe white. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end sported crisp white shorts, a US Soccer T-shirt and matching sneakers, adding a relaxed, sporty balance to Taylor’s glam.

The couple were spotted leaving the restaurant in a sweet moment captured by fans, walking hand in hand, smiling, and pausing to chat with staff before hopping into their waiting car.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embraced during the Super Bowl in 2024

It’s not the first time the A-list duo have taken over NYC with their romance. But Friday’s appearance came as a surprise to many, as Taylor has been spending time in Florida supporting Travis during his off-season training.

Their last major public outing was in Sunrise, Florida, where the couple were seen enjoying the Stanley Cup Finals on June 12.

The pair, who first confirmed their relationship last year, have become one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment.

© Getty Images Fans are hoping the pair will announce an engagement soon

Fans are still buzzing about Taylor’s recent milestone announcement: she now owns all her master recordings, a feat she celebrated with Travis by her side. The pair marked the occasion with low-key dinners and sweet getaways in Florida, including cozy dinners in beachside restaurants.

"She’s glowing," one fan posted online after spotting the couple in SoHo. "You can tell she’s so happy with him. It’s the real thing."