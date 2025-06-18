Travis Kelce denies 25lbs weight loss, calls football 'number one' after Taylor Swift wedding reports

Travis Kelce is back on the football field after a busy off-season in Florida with teammates and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Pictures of Travis at the mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Training Complex revealed he was back on his best form, and during a conversation with press later in the day, he denied reports that he had lost 25lbs.

"First of all, I never said that, don't believe all you read on the internet guys, I never told anybody [that]," he laughed when it was the first question he was asked.

"I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year but each year is different. This year I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I didn't have time for last year, and I am certainly feeling good and I think it'll pay off."

© Getty Images Travis denied claims he had lost 25lbs

He also shared that he was putting himself "in the best situation I can athletically, that's going to pay off down the road in being a leader, [in] being ready for those moments".

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Travis runs a route during OTA's

Travis has another year on his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he said he is not thinking beyond the upcoming season.

"I love coming in to work every single day," he said. "I am getting older but I still feel I have a lot I can prove in this league so it was not a hard decision."

© Getty Images Travis and Patrick at the Chiefs parade after their 2024 Super Bowl win

"Football is always going to be number one," he added. "I love this game, it's still my childhood dream and when I really thought about it this offseason, I got back to wanting to focus more on this game and getting the most out of this game as I possibly can while I'm still putting on the cleats and putting on the pads. This will always be number one in terms of business and my career."

Travis has won three Super Bowl rings throughout his 13-year career with the Chiefs, and will be hoping for a fourth.

© NHLI via Getty Images Travis and Taylor are seen cheering during the first period of Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

He spent the off-season largely absent from the public eye, spending time in Florida where he has been training and relaxing, as well as enjoying date nights with girlfriend Taylor.

They also attended Travis' cousin's wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, and enjoyed Mother's Day in May in Philadelphia with Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and Jason and Travis' mom Donna.

They were also invited, but did not attend, the wedding of Chicago Bears' Cole Kmet, and his wedding planner had tongues wagging when she shared a snap of a name card that read: "Taylor and Travis Kelce", hinting that the pair had wed.

But during a visit to a Florida hospital to see patients, Taylor broke her silence, calling Travis her "boyfriend" and not her "husband".