Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Travis Kelce denies 25lbs weight loss, calls football 'number one' after Taylor Swift wedding reports
Subscribe
Travis Kelce denies 25lbs weight loss, calls football 'number one' after Taylor Swift wedding reports
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland© Getty Images

Travis Kelce denies 25lbs weight loss, calls football 'number one' after Taylor Swift wedding reports

Pictures of Travis revealed he was back on his best form

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Travis Kelce is back on the football field after a busy off-season in Florida with teammates and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Pictures of Travis at the mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Training Complex revealed he was back on his best form, and during a conversation with press later in the day, he denied reports that he had lost 25lbs.

"First of all, I never said that, don't believe all you read on the internet guys, I never told anybody [that]," he laughed when it was the first question he was asked. 

"I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year but each year is different. This year I got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I didn't have time for last year, and I am certainly feeling good and I think it'll pay off."

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with the media after a mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex© Getty Images
Travis denied claims he had lost 25lbs

He also shared that he was putting himself "in the best situation I can athletically, that's going to pay off down the road in being a leader, [in] being ready for those moments".

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a route during OTA's on June 18, 2025 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Travis runs a route during OTA's

Travis has another year on his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he said he is not thinking beyond the upcoming season.

"I love coming in to work every single day," he said. "I am getting older but I still feel I have a lot I can prove in this league so it was not a hard decision."

travis kelce patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs super bowl parade© Getty Images
Travis and Patrick at the Chiefs parade after their 2024 Super Bowl win

"Football is always going to be number one," he added. "I love this game, it's still my childhood dream and when I really thought about it this offseason, I got back to wanting to focus more on this game and getting the most out of this game as I possibly can while I'm still putting on the cleats and putting on the pads. This will always be number one in terms of business and my career."

Travis has won three Super Bowl rings throughout his 13-year career with the Chiefs, and will be hoping for a fourth.

NFL player Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift are seen cheering during the first period of Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final© NHLI via Getty Images
Travis and Taylor are seen cheering during the first period of Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

He spent the off-season largely absent from the public eye, spending time in Florida where he has been training and relaxing, as well as enjoying date nights with girlfriend Taylor.

They also attended Travis' cousin's wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, and enjoyed Mother's Day in May in Philadelphia with Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie, and Jason and Travis' mom Donna.

They were also invited, but did not attend, the wedding of Chicago Bears' Cole Kmet, and his wedding planner had tongues wagging when she shared a snap of a name card that read: "Taylor and Travis Kelce", hinting that the pair had wed.

But during a visit to a Florida hospital to see patients, Taylor broke her silence, calling Travis her "boyfriend" and not her "husband".

Travis Kelce undergoes 'hot as hell' makeover

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More