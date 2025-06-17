Taylor Swift breaks silence on reports she married Travis Kelce after wedding invite

Days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship status was called into question, the pop star is breaking her silence.

The 35-year-old visited sick patients in the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida on Friday June 13, and was caught on camera telling one overwhelmed fan that she was in town because her "boyfriend" was staying there.

"Why are you in Florida?" the young boy asked, to which Taylor replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"

Earlier in June Taylor and boyfriend Travis attended his cousin's wedding in Nashville, looking loved-up as they took pictures with attendees.

It meant, however, that the pair missed the wedding of Chicago Bears' player Cole Kmet and his new wife Emily Jarosz, which hit the headlines after Chicago wedding planner Ellie Nottoli shared a snap of a name card that read: "Taylor and Travis Kelce", hinting that the pair had wed.

Ellie shared an envelope addressed to the pair on Stories and revealed they had been planning to seat them at Table 13 — famously Taylor's lucky number.

The pair have been living in the sunshine state for some months now, as Travis prepares for the 2025/2026 NFL season and Taylor takes much-deserved time off after touring the globe for almost two years.

For her visit to the hospital, Talyor wore a $2,250 sage green linen dress by Loewe and tan Louis Vuitton heeled sandals, with her blonde locks loose in waves.

One patient's mom shared a picture of her son Judah being held by his dad as Taylor posed for a picture with them.

"Literally crying bc Look who Judah met at the hospital today before his transfusion @taylorswift," the text on the photo read. "The one time I skip an appointment."

Taylor Swift: dating history © Getty Images 2008 – Joe Jonas: Taylor briefly dated the Jonas Brothers singer before he reportedly broke up with her in a 27-second phone call. 2009 – Taylor Lautner: The Twilight star met Taylor while filming Valentine's Day, but their relationship was short-lived. However, the pair remain good friends and he married Taylor Dome in 2022. 2009-2010 – John Mayer: They dated when she was 19 and he was 32, and their split reportedly inspired Taylor's song, Dear John. 2010 – Jake Gyllenhaal: Their whirlwind romance is believed to have inspired much of the Red album, including All Too Well. 2012 – Conor Kennedy: Taylor briefly dated the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy. 2012-2013 – Harry Styles: Their high-profile relationship sparked media frenzy and inspired hit songs like Style and Out of the Woods. 2015-2016 – Calvin Harris: Her longest public relationship at the time, lasting over a year, with Calvin reportedly being the one to end it. 2016 – Tom Hiddleston: Their brief, public romance became a pop culture moment, with some speculating it was for publicity. 2016-2023 – Joe Alwyn: Her most private, long-term relationship. They quietly dated for six years before reportedly breaking up in 2023. 2023–Present – Travis Kelce: The NFL star and Taylor began dating in late 2023 and have been publicly supportive of each other since.

The chief of surgery at the hospital, Jill Whitehouse, M.D., also shared a photo of their interaction.

"Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!" she captioned the post shared on June 13.

"Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!"

The singer and her beau did steal away to Tennessee though, to attend the Knoxville wedding of Travis' cousin, with the celebration quickly making its rounds on TikTok and X, showing the couple happily swaying in their seats, clapping during the first dance, and generally enjoying a quiet moment together away from the limelight.