Taylor Swift breaks silence on reports she married Travis Kelce after wedding invite

Days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship status was called into question, the pop star is breaking her silence.
The 35-year-old visited sick patients in the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood, Florida on Friday June 13, and was caught on camera telling one overwhelmed fan that she was in town because her "boyfriend" was staying there.
"Why are you in Florida?" the young boy asked, to which Taylor replied: "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing, just drop in on you, you know what I mean?"
Earlier in June Taylor and boyfriend Travis attended his cousin's wedding in Nashville, looking loved-up as they took pictures with attendees.
It meant, however, that the pair missed the wedding of Chicago Bears' player Cole Kmet and his new wife Emily Jarosz, which hit the headlines after Chicago wedding planner Ellie Nottoli shared a snap of a name card that read: "Taylor and Travis Kelce", hinting that the pair had wed.
Ellie shared an envelope addressed to the pair on Stories and revealed they had been planning to seat them at Table 13 — famously Taylor's lucky number.
The pair have been living in the sunshine state for some months now, as Travis prepares for the 2025/2026 NFL season and Taylor takes much-deserved time off after touring the globe for almost two years.
For her visit to the hospital, Talyor wore a $2,250 sage green linen dress by Loewe and tan Louis Vuitton heeled sandals, with her blonde locks loose in waves.
One patient's mom shared a picture of her son Judah being held by his dad as Taylor posed for a picture with them.
"Literally crying bc Look who Judah met at the hospital today before his transfusion @taylorswift," the text on the photo read. "The one time I skip an appointment."
The chief of surgery at the hospital, Jill Whitehouse, M.D., also shared a photo of their interaction.
"Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World!" she captioned the post shared on June 13.
"Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting. Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!"
The singer and her beau did steal away to Tennessee though, to attend the Knoxville wedding of Travis' cousin, with the celebration quickly making its rounds on TikTok and X, showing the couple happily swaying in their seats, clapping during the first dance, and generally enjoying a quiet moment together away from the limelight.