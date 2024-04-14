Taylor Swift's adorable nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce you may have missed at loved-up Coachella date night

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made Coachella their own date night, showing up for day two of the Californian music festival on Saturday, April 13.

The 34-year-olds quickly made waves (and fans scream) when they were spotted walking around the festival hand-in-hand, later being seen in the crowd while watching their friends perform.

Taylor and Travis were spotted in a private booth watching the set by The Bleachers, fronted by Taylor's close friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, as well as in the crowd rocking out to Ice Spice.

NFL star Travis rocked an appropriate outfit for the desert, consisting of a white tee with a flannel, blue striped pants, a bright bandana tied as a scarf, and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap.

Taylor opted for all black, wearing a leather jacket with a black top, mini skirt, and booties, rocking a Stella McCartney crossbody bag, and bringing a pop of color with a green "New Heights" baseball cap, repping Travis and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast.

Since becoming a couple last year, and making several notable public appearances together, this year marks their Coachella debut, possibly one of their last very public dates before Taylor returns to The Eras Tour in May for its European leg, starting in Paris.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis' Coachella date night

Travis, on the other hand, is reportedly gearing up to host a new edition of the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, which has apparently been in production for the past few weeks.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hasn't confirmed the news, early reports suggest he has made a strong first impression as host already, while calls for studio audiences have already gone out.

© Getty Images Taylor wore a "New Heights" hat in support of her boyfriend and his brother Jason

Travis also opened up on the latest edition of his podcast about his ongoing romance with Taylor and why he still wasn't quite sure how it even happened in the first place.

The brothers spoke with their guest Lil Dicky about their influx of new fans over the past few months, all the Swifties who'd joined as listeners, and while Jason admitted not much had changed for him since (beside retiring from the NFL), Travis gushed that he was "having a blast in life."

© Getty Images The couple checked out performances from The Bleachers and Ice Spice

"Just flying high, enjoying it all," he continued. "Bringing new lives to the football world and opening up the football world up to new things."

Lil Dicky was full of praise for their relationship, comparing it to "classic" high school romances, saying: "Your most popular pop star beloved musician somehow met your most popular beloved athlete and they actually fell in love and it's just real. Anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser."

© Getty Images Taylor returns to "The Eras Tour" in early May

A grateful Travis responded: "I appreciate it, man! I don't know how I did it because she wasn't into sports, so I don't know how the f--- I did it." The comedian then started to recount their entire love story before Travis interjected with: "No, I know exactly how I did it," and laughed it off.

