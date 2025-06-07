Taylor Swift is the ultimate wedding guest in floral gown alongside Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift just served up major summer wedding guest outfit inspiration as she accompanied boyfriend Travis Kelce to his cousin’s wedding, reportedly in Nashville.

The couple were spotted enjoying the celebrations at the reception before taking to their seats to watch the bride and groom's first dance. Taylor oozed chic in a blue Markarian dress that featured a strapless neckline, a corseted bodice, and was cut elegantly above the ankle. The $1,995 gown was adorned with a pale pink floral pattern, making it the perfect choice as we head into the summer months.

The 35-year-old teamed her stunning ensemble with a pair of strappy brown leather heels. Taylor's luscious blonde locks were styled into her signature curls while her makeup was left natural and radiant.

Taylor and Travis seemed to attend the Kansas City Chiefs player's cousin, Tanner Corum's, wedding to Samantha Peck.

One social media user on X posted a photograph of the hitmaker at the nuptials. The image captured Taylor standing in the courtyard speaking with two fellow guests. Over the image, the fan penned: "Not Taylor Swift being at my friends friends cousins wedding."

© GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The singer and tight end reunited in Florida earlier this week and were spotted enjoying a late night date together at a Palm Beach restaurant. Taylor exuded chic in a black mini dress that she accessorised with a vintage Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped bag. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, yet often remain private about details of their relationship.

Taylor's big news

© Instagram Taylor Swift bought back her masters

At the end of May, Taylor announced that she now owns the rights to all of her music, concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. As per a letter to her fans on her website, the singer revealed that she had bought back control of her first six albums, which had previously been acquired by Shamrock Capital.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she penned.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Taylor wrote a letter to her fans

"To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor's Version."

She continued: "The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now."