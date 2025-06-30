Julia Roberts' niece Emma showcases her long legs in mini tutu in Paris

Emma Roberts brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the streets of Paris over the weekend as she stepped out for the star-studded Jacquemus show during Paris Men's Fashion Week.

The actress, 34, who has long been a front-row favourite, turned heads in a delicate white tutu-style tulle skirt, paired effortlessly with a sleek grey top.

Channelling classic ballet-core chic, the Scream Queens star elevated her look with a pair of sharp black stilettos and carried a structured clutch bag.

© Getty Images Emma Roberts wears a charcoal grey short-sleeved fitted knit top with a mock neck, tucked into a voluminous ivory tulle mini skirt

She completed her Parisian ensemble with oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses, exuding understated elegance as she posed ahead of the designer's runway show.

Joining her at the fashion event was Gillian Anderson, with the stylish duo seen exchanging smiles and catching up as cameras snapped away.

© Getty Images Emma showcases her super long legs

Emma's appearance in the French capital comes amid a busy few weeks for the fashion-forward actress.

Just days earlier, she was seen soaking up the sun in Mykonos, sharing holiday snaps with fans as she enjoyed a Mediterranean break.

Now back in the spotlight, her latest fashion moment has delighted fans — but it's her unexpected hobby that's really got people talking.

© Darren Agboh/Shutterstock Emma looks just like her famous aunty Julia

While Emma is best known for her on-screen roles and red carpet style, it turns out she’s also quietly built a serious reputation in an entirely different arena: sports memorabilia. T

he actress made an appearance at Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City on Friday, where she joined NFL icon Tom Brady and YouTuber Logan Paul on stage for a panel titled "Ready. Set. Collect."

It was here that Emma's love for trading cards, from sports to Star Wars, became clear. A long-time collector, she lit up the stage with stories about her favourite pulls and the thrill of opening fresh foil packs.

Her passion has been no secret to eagle-eyed fans, though. Back in April, the actress shared a playful Instagram carousel showing her pulling an autographed Caleb Williams card, the prized quarterback now playing for the Chicago Bears.

© Gregg DeGuire Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts

In the series of snapshots, Emma is pictured beaming as she shows off the rare find, seated at a restaurant table surrounded by packs of unopened cards. In another, she revealed two Star Wars cards featuring Darth Vader and Mustafar, further hinting at her diverse collection.

Fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing, "A collector!" followed by a string of clapping hands emojis, while another commented, "Those cards are awesome, good pulls!" One particularly observant follower noted, "Sweater matching the pack foils??? Operating on elite levels at the moment."

Emma's enthusiasm doesn’t stop at Instagram posts. In January, she shared another behind-the-scenes moment via her Stories after pulling a Jackson Holliday Topps Chrome card, showcasing her genuine excitement with a hand over her mouth. Holliday, the Baltimore Orioles infielder, is currently one of the most talked-about rising stars in Major League Baseball.

The mum-of-one, who shares her son Rhodes with actor Garrett Hedlund, is no stranger to reinvention, whether in her career or personal style.