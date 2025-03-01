Julia Roberts recreates iconic look for milestone moment in Paris

Few red carpet looks are destined to stand the test of time and avoid the fate of fading into the depths of the fashion archives. However, when it comes to Julia Roberts' '90s sartorial agenda, her unforgettable looks continue to be echoed today. Enter: the actress's Armani menswear suit for the 1990 Golden Globes.

The Pretty Woman star's recent ensemble in Paris was a love letter to her boxy Giorgio Armani suit. Julia was awarded the Insignia of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters from the Minister of Culture Rachida Dati in the French capital on Friday.

© Getty Images Julia Roberts posed for a picture with France's Minister of Culture Rachida Dati in her office after receiving the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters title

For the milestone occasion, the 57-year-old stunned in a dove gray tailored suit that featured a stylish tail jacket and matching cropped slouchy pants that were cut elegantly just above the ankle. The sophisticated number was layered over a buttoned up, crisp white shirt and teamed with coordinated pointed-toe heels adorned with a square accent on the front.

Julia's luscious auburn-toned locks were left down and styled into effortless soft waves with a middle parting while her makeup exuded radiance with a natural smokey eye, a pinch of peachy blush, and a glossy lip.

© Getty Images The star recreated her iconic look

The polished ensemble referenced the star's iconic Armani menswear ensemble that she graced the 1990 Golden Globes in. At the young age of 23, Julia accepted the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Steel Magnolias.

The androgynous number, which Julia purchased from the menswear department of the designer's covered Rodeo Drive boutique, boasted an oversized gray blazer with matching high-waisted tailored pants. The look was adorned with stylish brown buttons and layered over a white shirt and purple, floral-detailed tie. The suit was even tailored by the fashion house for the star.

Julia's signature red curls were styled in a voluminous blowout and swept into a side parting while her makeup was left natural with a glowing complexion and nude stained lip.

© Getty Images Julia stunned in Armani menswear

"This was one of my all-time favorite outfits," Julia reflected in her Life in Looks video for Vogue.

“I did my hair, my girlfriend did my make-up… I don't even know that people wore really fancy gowns to the Golden Globes then the way they do now, but I thought that I was very extra in this outfit. I could not have known that it was going to become this, like, statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit."

It is a shame that Julia didn't wear the exact suit after having revealed she still owns it but rather opted for a similar iteration.

© Getty Images The actress won a Golden Globe in 1990

"Back in those days, there were no fashion rules. You just wore whatever you wanted to wear and I wore jeans and a white T-shirt all the time."

The Order of Arts and Letters is a French honor that credits individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts and culture industry. Previous winners have included the likes of Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, David Bowie, Elton John and the man of the hour, Giorgio Armani himself.