Julia Roberts leaves fans seeing double with celebratory new photo with 'twin'
Julia Roberts on the red carpet © Anthony Harvey

Julia Roberts' 'twin' leaves fans seeing double in celebratory photo

The Pretty Woman actress shares three children with her husband Danny Moder

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
22 minutes ago
Julia Roberts had a heartfelt message for someone special on Tuesday and she shared a rare photo from her private life alongside it. 

The Hollywood star took to Instagram with a beautiful black and white snapshot of herself hugging her 'twin'. 

In the image, Julia looked radiant, with a beaming smile and wearing a crisp, white shirt. The woman she was hugging bore a striking resemblance to Julia and flashed an almost identical grin and matching, dark locks too. 

Julia addressed the similarities in the caption that read: "Oh my dear Twin @elizabethstewart1 Wishing you THE GREATEST BIRTHDAY. I love and appreciate you totally! @gregwilliamsphotography."

Julia and her stylist could easily have passed for sisters.

They've got a long and celebrated relationship having worked together since Julia was pregnant with her now 19-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus.

Talking to Vogue, Elizabeth opened up about her friend and fashion twin and said: "She's the funniest, smartest person I know. Julia has a love of quirk and camp and clever in-jokes and I respond to that. She trusts me to execute an idea."

Julia Roberts and stylist Elizabeth Stewart wear matching suits© Getty Images
Julia Roberts and stylist Elizabeth Stewart have worked together for years

Julia's birthday message comes days after she and her husband, Danny Moder, stepped out together at Wimbledon

She put on a stylish display to watch the Championship match where Carlos Alcaraz beat out Novak Djokovic over three straight sets to retain his title in the Men's Singles matchups.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder court-side of Centre Court during the men's final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England.© Getty Images
Julia with Danny at Wimbledon

Mingling amongst other celebrities, including Tom Cruise, and Zendaya, Julia stood out in a Gucci ribbed white mini dress with red and white piping across the hem and collar.

She cozied up to Danny in photos, with him looking dapper in a sharp, blue suit and sunglasses. 

Julia Roberts shares a throwback baby photo of twins Phinnaeus and Hazel on their 19th birthday© Instagram
Julia shared a throwback with her twins Phinnaeus and Hazel on their 19th birthday

The longtime couple recently rang in their 22nd wedding anniversary and she marked the occasion with a social media snap. 

"TWENTY TWO YEARS," she captioned the throwback photo which saw them packing on the PDA.

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder© Instagram
Julia adores family life with her husband and their three children

She gushed about Danny during an interview on Today with Hoda Kotb, when she said: "He's our anchor and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. I feel incredibly grateful for his presence in our lives."

Julia then quipped: "I'm not handing over all the credit. It's just that my understanding of a deeply felt life truly began with him."

Julia Roberts' daughter with her dad Danny Moder red carpet© Getty Images
Their daughter is all grown up

In addition to being parents to their twins, Julia and Danny also share their son, Henry, who turned 17 on June 18. 

The mom-of-three marked the special occasion by sharing a heartfelt throwback photo of Henry as a baby on Instagram. 

julia roberts and danny moder together© Getty Images
The couple have been married for 22 years

"Incredible that this baby is now a towering 17-year-old wonder! Happy Birthday beautiful Henry," she wrote. 

Julia adores motherhood and while she's passionate about her career too, it is her personal life she's most proud of. 

"It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true," she told Today. "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

