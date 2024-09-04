Julia Roberts rocks sunkissed glow in new awe-inspiring Parisian snapshot

Julia Roberts is lighting up the Parisian skyline just like she does the movies with her thousand-watt smile, recently taking to the French capital to film a new commercial for Lancôme.

The Oscar-winning actress, 56, is the face of the new campaign for the French luxury brand and appeared in a commercial directed by fellow Oscar winner Damien Chazelle.

Just days after the clip's release, Julia took to her Instagram to share a stunning behind-the-scenes snapshot from the making of the video.

In the photo, she is seen holding a hot water bottle and dressed in a sleek black pantsuit with a white tee and a pearl necklace while walking arm-in-arm with Damien while on a rooftop, the Eiffel Tower in the background, with the sun streaming on her hair.

"Strolling French rooftops with the incredible Damien Chazelle," she gushed in her caption, before cheekily adding: "And a luxury hot water bottle. BTS for @lancomeofficial."

The star appeared in an advertisement for the fragrance La vie est belle elixir that sees her dressed in an opulent gown with a huge pink ruffled skirt, before deciding to ditch the high-society party she was due to attend and instead climb to the top of the Arc de Triomphe and admire Paris.

© Instagram Julia and Damien captured during a behind-the-scenes moment while filming Lancôme's newest commercial

A press release alongside the clip reads: "[The film] captures Julia Roberts in a beautifully poetic, defining moment, as she chooses her own path over others' expectations."

"With time magically suspended, Chazelle's cinematic lens pictures the actress as she gazes out over Paris from the top of the Arc de Triomphe and experiences the exhilaration that comes with being the author of her own story."

© Getty Images The star is the face of the new La vie est belle fragrance campaign

Julia also added, per People: "Working with Damien was a joy. For me, we fell into a rhythm so quickly and found a common ground of humor that was an unexpected bonus. I hope we get to work together again!" The Runaway Bride star has been the face of the brand's La vie est belle fragrances since 2012.

Antoine Maisondieu, one of the perfumers behind the new scent, also said: "A new symbol of floral modernity for this new chapter of La vie est belle."

© Getty Images "Julia Roberts is a role model for so many women in the world, because she has always followed her own path."

"Behind this fragrance is a desire for softness, for caressing, for reinventing the sensuality of the skin…[via] the addition of a woody violet immersed in an irresistible raspberry liqueur and sprinkled with bitter cocoa."

Marie-Eve Schoettl and David Soussan, executive creative directors of Lancôme, told Little Black Book about the actress' involvement: "Julia Roberts is a role model for so many women in the world, because she has always followed her own path."

"It was really rewarding to see her and Damien Chazelle so precisely create this piece of heartfelt comedy, while having genuine fun on a set designed elevator, or running on the mythical Parisian roofs, or bathed in the sunset on top of the Arc de Triomphe. A dream team in the dreamiest of all cities, this must be the recipe to create a great story of happiness."