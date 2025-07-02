Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp's sheer lace negligee is a daring take on Glastonbury 2025
Louise Redknapp arrives at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House on October 08, 2023 in London, England.

The stunning singer is known for her adventurous style

Josh Osman
Junior Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Louise Redknapp looked as unbelievably stylish as always at Glastonbury this year, in an outfit aligning with her typically daring fashion sense.

The singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her weekend, sporting a series of festival-ready fits perfect for summer 2025.

The former wife of Jamie Redknapp stunned in a white negligee with a lace front and a pair of skinny jeans with rips at the knees. 

To accessorise, she brought out two necklaces with gold chains and a gemstone drop, a small summer scarf to wear around her neck, and a trendy pair of sunglasses.

Louise's sheer negligee was a perfect Glastonbury look for the scorching heat© Instagram
In a different snap, the mother-of-two was pictured in an all-black ensemble, sporting a black jumpsuit with shortened legs, a pair of black sunglasses, and a white scarf with dotted black.

Louise looked gorgeous in her black jumpsuit© Instagram
Louise's friends and fans showered her with praise in the comments, with one writing: "I just LOVE seeing you so happy Louise, it's so beautiful to see! You go girl xxxx".

Meanwhile, another penned: "You give me hope seeing you happy again, just got to keep going."

As always, Louise opted for a delightfully daring look, showing off her adventurous fashion sense for the festival.

Louise Redknapp's racy bodysuit

The 50-year-old opted for another equally audacious look earlier this year at the Gaydio Awards, going for a classic style with a sassy twist.

Louise wore a pair of incredibly smart, tailored black trousers and a chic metallic blazer in a muted gold colour, but it was her bodysuit that truly stole the spotlight.

The mother-of-two wore a high-leg bodysuit from the fashion label of beloved British icon Victoria Beckham, which the former Spice Girl has been wearing quite a lot herself recently, albeit in both black and white.

Louise Redknapp's post-divorce struggle

The singer recently revealed that she felt unfairly painted as a "villain" following her divorce from her ex-husband Jamie, after 20 years of marriage.

Jamie and Louise cosying up for a photo in 2016 © Getty
Jamie and Louise Redknapp were together for 20 years

Speaking to The Independent, she said: "I'd been lucky in my career because for many years I didn't really have a lot of scrutiny. Then bang, everybody's got an opinion."

Louise continued: "Nothing I said was right. To defend myself was wrong. To not defend myself was wrong. I felt like I was walking up a one-way street with just nowhere to go.

"I'm not looking for a fight. I'm not looking for headlines. I actually don't look for fame at all. I just really love music."

