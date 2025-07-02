Victoria Beckham's racy lace dress at Wimbledon was the talk of the Royal Box

Wimbledon 2025 is well underway, and the celebrity spotting in the Royal Box is almost as exciting as the beautiful game itself.

We love seeing what well-dressed celebrities are wearing as they spectate, but it's also fun to check out outfits from the years gone by.

Back in 2013, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham graced the royal box alongside her husband, footballing legend David. At the time, her stunning outfit caused quite a stir. The mother-of-four donned a body-conscious, lace dress by Louis Vuitton, which fitted close to the body and came complete with spaghetti straps.

© Getty Victoria looked stunning at Wimbledon in 2013

At the time, some onlookers remarked that the nightdress style number was a little "too spicy" for the formal feel the Royal Box conveys. Although there isn't a serious dress code at Wimbledon, super smart outfits are welcome.

© Karwai Tang The former Spice Girl wore a Louis Vuitton dress

But we have to say, VB didn't break any rules with her look. In the Royal Box, granted, there are some strict regulations that patrons must adhere to - gentlemen are required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies are asked not to wear hats to avoid obscuring the vision of those seated behind them.

Well, Victoria didn't wear a hat, and her dress was respectable and classic. Game, set, match, we say.

David Beckham at Wimbledon 2025

Kicking off the sporting event on day one of the tournament was Sir David Beckham. The footballing legend was spotted wearing a bandage on his arm as he arrived on centre court.

© WireImage Sir David Beckham attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Despite undergoing surgery a few days earlier for a broken wrist injury, the former Manchester United hero appeared in high spirits, dressed in a smart cream suit and a chocolate-brown tie as he smiled for waiting photographers.

© Getty Images Princess Beatrice was also in the Royal Box on day one

The father-of-four appeared in the Royal Box alongside the likes of Princess Beatrice and Sarah, Duchess of York, as well as Eddie Redmayne and Mollie King.

© Getty Images Eddie Redmayne arrived in the Royal Box

Day two proved quite the glittering spectacle, with a variety of Hollywood starlets taking their seats in the Royal Box. Heading up the A list was actor Russell Crowe, who was joined by his partner, Britney Theriot.

© Getty Images Russell Crowe with Britney Theriot in the Royal Box

Alongside him was Australian actress Rebel Wilson, who was joined by her wife Ramona Agruma. The UK's very own Sarah Lancashire attended The Championships with her rarely-seen husband, Peter Salmon.