Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp just wore Victoria Beckham's racy bodysuit and fans are saying the same thing
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp just wore Victoria Beckham's racy bodysuit and fans are saying the same thing
Digital Cover celebrity-style© WireImage

Louise Redknapp just wore Victoria Beckham's racy bodysuit and fans are saying the same thing

The stunning singer loves clothes by Victoria Beckham

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Louise Redknapp looked her typically stylish self on Saturday at the Gaydio Awards, rocking the most fabulous outfit.

Dressing to impress, the mother-of-two sported a classic outfit with a sassy twist, opting for smart tailored black trousers, and a chic metallic blazer in muted gold. But did you spot her bodysuit? The former wife of Jamie Redknapp decided to opt for an item from Victoria Beckham's fashion label - the 'High Leg Bodysuit' which costs £150.

View post on Instagram
 

Victoria herself has been wearing the statement style a lot lately - in black and white - and it's become one of her staples. 

Victoria Beckham in a black suit standing on steps © Instagram
Victoria wore the white version of her body suit last month

We can see why the lovely Louise likes it so much; it gives her look a seriously cool edge.

Louise Redknapp wore a cut-out bodysuit by Victoria Beckham© Victoria Beckham
Louise wore a cut-out bodysuit by Victoria Beckham

The website says of the style: "Playful and provocative, the 'High Leg Bodysuit in Black' has a dramatic high-cut leg, scoop neckline and racerback finish. Crafted from a compact ribbed jersey for a body-hugging silhouette, it has adjustable clasp closures for comfort and a tonal Victoria Beckham logo at the back of the neck.'

View post on Instagram
 

Fans all agreed that Louise's outfit was super cute. One fan wrote: "Perfection!" Another added: "Stunning!" And a third quipped: "Such a stunning outfit!"

It appears that former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Louise has a penchant for clothes by David Beckham's wife. Last year, the former Eternal band member showcased one of her outfits, slipping into a chic black jumper from COS, paired with a vintage faux fur coat and low-rise denim jeans from VB.

Louise rocked a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans from the fashion designer's luxe denim collection© Instagram
Louise rocked a pair of Victoria Beckham jeans from the fashion designer's luxe denim collection

Channeling Posh Spice, Louise looked phenomenal as she rocked a pair of jeans from Victoria's luxury denim collection, which ranges from £390 to £690. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Louise Redknapp's 5 Fashion Commandments

Louise has always been a classic dresser, previously telling HELLO: "There is nothing more important in your wardrobe than a classic white shirt. I think a classic white shirt is so timeless but it’s all about the shape. I like it to be oversized but without it being too big through the sleeves and the arms. I think it’s about having just the right drop shoulder to make it look relaxed. "

Louise Redknapp in a black mini-dress© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Fashion is a big part of Louise's life

The singer also revealed her biggest fashion indulgence. "My PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots. I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them! I love wearing them under a long skirt or a long Bermuda short so they have been a good buy, but they were an expensive one."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More