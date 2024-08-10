Louise Redknapp is a vixen in fitted jeans and killer ruby heels

Louise Redknapp looked gorgeous as she posed in a summer-ready outfit on Friday.

The former Eternals bandmember, 49, looked gorgeous as she posed on an al fresco staircase for a new Instagram post.

© Instagram Louise nailed summer style

The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' singer modelled a pair of light-wash fitted Frame jeans with the cuffs rolled up to a shin-skimming length. The star also popped on a striped red and white shirt from Peacocks.

© Instagram Louise rocked ruby red heels

Rounding off her look was a pair of incredible red strappy heels from YSL and Louise wore her honey-toned hair down for a casual feel.

Louise's summer wardrobe

The bronzed beauty has curated quite the summer wardrobe. "A little pop of colour for the summer," the mother-of-two penned as she posed in a satin short-sleeved shirt covered in a bright graphic print.

© Instagram Louise rocked a graphic shirt from ALÉMAIS

Louise teamed the shirt with an ab-baring bandeau and re-wore her Frame jeans and crimson YSL heels.

© Instagram Check out Louise's Bottega bag

Rounding off the 'Let's Go Round Again' singer's look was a sky blue Bottega woven clutch and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

© Instagram Louise rewore her red YSL heels

Louise showed off her effortless sense of style when she made an appearance at Wimbledon with her boyfriend Drew Michael.

© Getty Louise Redknapp attends day eleven of Wimbledon

The former girl band member looked so chic in a pair of white wide-leg trousers which were nipped in at the waist with a black belt.

© Getty Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp attend day eleven of Wimbledon

Louise paired her trousers with a black off-the-shoulder slinky top and black and white capped-toe shoes. To accessorise her look, the star wore sunglasses, gold hoops, and a YSL bag.

Louise's love

Louise, who was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp, was first connected to Drew last September following Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in London.

© Getty Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night

The pair went official with their love in November on Instagram before heading to the red carpet together in March. She has since enjoyed family meals with her sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with Drew in tow.

The pair packed on the PDA at Glastonbury this summer where Louise rocked double denim and oversized sunnies.

The star spoke to HELLO! in 2022 about the prospect of finding love following her split from Harry Redknapp's son in 2017.

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody," Louise admitted. "My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should," she said at the time."