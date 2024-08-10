Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp is a vixen in fitted jeans and killer ruby heels
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Louise redknapp in graphic shirt and jeans© Instagram

Louise Redknapp is a vixen in fitted jeans and killer ruby heels

The Eternals singer wore a summer-ready look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Louise Redknapp looked gorgeous as she posed in a summer-ready outfit on Friday.

The former Eternals bandmember, 49, looked gorgeous as she posed on an al fresco staircase for a new Instagram post.

Louise redknapp on steps in striped shirt© Instagram
Louise nailed summer style

The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' singer modelled a pair of light-wash fitted Frame jeans with the cuffs rolled up to a shin-skimming length. The star also popped on a striped red and white shirt from Peacocks.

Louise on steps in striped shirt and red heels© Instagram
Louise rocked ruby red heels

Rounding off her look was a pair of incredible red strappy heels from YSL and Louise wore her honey-toned hair down for a casual feel.

Louise's summer wardrobe 

The bronzed beauty has curated quite the summer wardrobe. "A little pop of colour for the summer," the mother-of-two penned as she posed in a satin short-sleeved shirt covered in a bright graphic print.

Louise redknapp in graphic shirt and jeans© Instagram
Louise rocked a graphic shirt from ALÉMAIS

Louise teamed the shirt with an ab-baring bandeau and re-wore her Frame jeans and crimson YSL heels. 

Louise redknapp in bright shirt and jeans© Instagram
Check out Louise's Bottega bag

Rounding off the 'Let's Go Round Again' singer's look was a sky blue Bottega woven clutch and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

Louise on steps in red YSL heels© Instagram
Louise rewore her red YSL heels

Louise showed off her effortless sense of style when she made an appearance at Wimbledon with her boyfriend Drew Michael.

Louise Redknapp black top and white trousers© Getty
Louise Redknapp attends day eleven of Wimbledon

The former girl band member looked so chic in a pair of white wide-leg trousers which were nipped in at the waist with a black belt. 

Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp arm in arm© Getty
Drew Michael and Louise Redknapp attend day eleven of Wimbledon

Louise paired her trousers with a black off-the-shoulder slinky top and black and white capped-toe shoes. To accessorise her look, the star wore sunglasses, gold hoops, and a YSL bag.

Louise's love

Louise, who was previously married to footballer Jamie Redknapp, was first connected to Drew last September following Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations at The Groucho Club in London. 

Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael© Getty
Louise Redknapp and her boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the Sister Act: The Musical gala night

The pair went official with their love in November on Instagram before heading to the red carpet together in March. She has since enjoyed family meals with her sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with Drew in tow.

Recommended videoYou may also likeEverything we know about Louise Redknapp's new boyfriend

The pair packed on the PDA at Glastonbury this summer where Louise rocked double denim and oversized sunnies. 

The star spoke to HELLO! in 2022 about the prospect of finding love following her split from Harry Redknapp's son in 2017. 

DISCOVER: Louise Redknapp is a bronzed goddess in flawless bikini photos

"I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody," Louise admitted. "My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should," she said at the time."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More