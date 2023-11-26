Louise Redknapp wows in red hot figure-hugging bodysuit after exciting anniversary

Louise Redknapp recently pulled out all the stops in a mini skirt for a super-glam look as she delighted fans with some major career news.

The mum-of-two no doubt thrilled her followers again on Sunday as she posed in a red figure-hugging bodysuit and a pair of sky-high heels for a new photo shared to her Instagram Stories.

In the snap, the star leaned forward and pouted for the camera, resting one elbow on her knee and her other hand on her foot.

When it came to her makeup and hair, Louise wore soft pink lipstick and a smoky eye, while her shoulder-length blonde bob was lightly tousled. She tagged her stylist as she captioned the picture: "Getting in that Christmas mood! [red heart emoji]."

The image was shared a few days after the singer celebrated an incredible 26 years since the release of her huge solo hit, Let's Go Round Again, which she commemorated on Instagram by sharing a throwback video that saw her rock a red leather look.

"So many fab memories from this single… Loved the red suit with little black gloves…" she wrote in the caption. While Louise always looks great in bright colours, she wowed in monochrome for a recent celebration.

The former Eternal bandmember, 49, stepped out for Peacocks' festive partywear men's and women's edits event at The Century Club in London last week, looking so striking in a sheer dress of dreams. The Stay singer wore a see-through black lace dress that clung to Louise's figure down to her shins.

The bodycon dress featured a high rounded neck and long sleeves and the sheer effect revealed matching black underwear. Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife styled the black lace number with a pair of sheer black tights and a timeless pair of pointed-toe black heels.

As is often the way with Louise's sense of style, statement jewellery was a must. On this occasion, the star opted for a pair of oversized chunky gold hoops and stacked silver chain bracelets.

To allow the sheer dress to do the talking, the mother-of-two wore her warm blonde hair tied into a low-up do with a middle part for a chic look. Makeup-wise things were kept simple. She wore a bronzed cheek with a glossy natural lip and a defined eye look courtesy of smudged eyeliner.

Louise celebrated the launch of her new line with Peacocks alongside her showbiz pals. She was photographed alongside former England footballer and father of Love Islander Gemma Owen, Michael Owen. Former Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were also in attendance and Sanam stunned in a white bodycon dress with feathered cuffs.

Louise has often favoured an all-black ensemble of late, including channelling a vampy aesthetic at the opening party for the five-star Broadwick Soho Hotel in London wearing a pair of incredible skinny vinyl trousers with a plunging V-neck black tee and a boxy black blazer with satin lapels. As she often does, Louise completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels.