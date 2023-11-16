Louise Redknapp is a vixen in sheer lace dress

Louise Redknapp was seen in London last night and she has once again shown her ability to rock an all-black outfit. The former Eternal bandmember, 49, stepped out for Peacocks' festive partywear men's and women's edits event at The Century Club in London last night looking so striking in a sheer dress of dreams.

The 'Stay' singer wore a see-through black lace dress that clung to Louise's figure down to her shins. The bodycon dress featured a high rounded neck and long sleeves and the sheer effect revealed matching black underwear.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp strikes a power pose in slinky pantsuit

Footballer Jamie Redknapp's ex-wife styled the black lace number with a pair of sheer black tights and a timeless pair of pointed-toe black heels. As is often the way with Louise's sense of style, statement jewellery is a must. On this occasion, the star opted for a pair of oversized chunky gold hoops and stacked silver chain bracelets.

© Getty Louise Redknapp rocked the lace look

To allow the sheer dress to do the talking, the mother-of-two wore her warm blonde hair tied into a low-up do with a middle part for a chic look. Makeup-wise things were kept simple. She wore a bronzed cheek with a glossy natural lip and a defined eye look courtesy of smudged eyeliner.

© Getty Michael Owen and Louise Redknapp attended the launch Peacock's festive partywear line

Louise celebrated the launch of her new line with Peacocks alongside her showbiz pals. She was photographed alongside former England footballer and father of Love Islander Gemma Owen, Michael Owen. Former Love Island winners Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were also in attendance. Sanam stunned in a white bodycon dress with feathered sleeve cuffs.

© Getty Louise looked like a sultry vixen

Louise has favoured an all-black ensemble of late. She channelled a vampy aesthetic at the opening party for the five-star Broadwick Soho Hotel in London wearing a pair of incredible skinny vinyl trousers with a plunging V-neck black tee and a boxy black blazer with satin lapels. As with last night's fabulous event, Louise completed the look with a pair of pointed-toe black heels.

© Getty Louise wowed in vinyl

Her classic gold hoop and black lace pairing also made an appearance recently when she went Instagram official with her new partner Drew Michael. Louise was spotted enjoying a lavish meal with her new beau and her son Charley for Drew's birthday wearing a sheer bodysuit and belted black jeans that we couldn't love more.

Louise was spotted with Drew when their relationship was still under wraps. The star was snapped by the MailOnline with her then-rumoured boyfriend after a glitzy night at The Groucho Club for Jimmy Carr's 51st birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Louise Redknapp has introduced her partner Drew to her eldest son Charley

Behind the scenes, family time is important to Louise and she is generous in the insights she offers fans into her personal life. Recently the mother-of-two marked her son Beau's 15th birthday with a carousel of sweet family moments. The singer captioned the post: "Happy 15th Birthday to my Beau Beau @beau_redknapp love you more than you could possibly imagine, so proud of the young man you are becoming and everything you are achieving. You're one [of] my little (but taller) best friends and the best rapper I know!"

The carousel of photos included a hilarious shot of Louise over Beau's shoulder and adorable moments from Beau as a baby through to the present day. Louise shares her sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp whom she divorced in 2018.

Louise has claimed that her time on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 played a part in the breakdown of her marriage. Speaking of the experience in her book You've Got This, the singer wrote: "If I'd done the show four years earlier, this wouldn't have happened. I wouldn't have walked away from my marriage."