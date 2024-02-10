Louise Redknapp puts ultra-toned abs on display in daring cropped shirt and fitted trousers

Louise Redknapp wowed as she stepped out for a glamorous solo outing in London for the launch of Blue Marlin Ibiza private members club on Thursday night.

The former Eternals singer, 49, was spotted putting a sultry spin on officewear when she opted for fitted cigarette trousers by Isabel Marant and a skinny leather belt by YSL with gold hardware. She paired the slim-fit bottoms with an ab-baring muted khaki cropped shirt by The Frankie Shop which she wore done up to the collar.

© Getty Louise Redknapp attended the launch of Blue Marlin Ibiza private members club

The 'Super Magic' singer paired the ensemble with a pair of 90s-inspired patent black heels by YSL that had a squared-off pointed toe. As is Louise's usual style, she teamed her look with an array of chunky gold jewels including hoop earrings and a chain anklet.

Louise looked effortlessly cool with her hands in her pockets as she rocked a natural dewy makeup look and wore her honey-toned hair in an undone loose wave style.

© Getty Louise rocked a cropped shirt

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit with her 816,000 followers, Louise wrote: "Fab night at the @bluemarlinibizalondon launch in Shoreditch last night", with a black love heart emoji.

Just days before, Louise took to Instagram to share a very different look. She stepped away from the limelight to enjoy a romantic ski trip with her rarely-seen boyfriend Drew Michael.

She was seen posing on the slopes for a blissful apres-ski evening in a shaggy cream coat over black leggings, and a black jumper styled with a woven crossbody bag. The 'I Wanna Be The Only One' songstress stood next to Drew who was wrapped up in a khaki puffer jacket.

"All the gear and no idea," wrote the former girl band star alongside several skiing emojis. A second snap saw the couple cosy up again on the slopes donning white ski wear.

In another, Louise rocked a bright red ribbed turtleneck looking totally loved up with Drew in matching sunglasses. The couple went 'Instagram official' with their relationship in November last year after she went public with their romance in September.

Louise and Drew looked so loved up

Though not much is known about Louise's beau, he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company.

Louise got glam over the festive period with Drew and her sons Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, whom she shares with her former footballer ex-husband Jamie Redknapp. The pair ended their 20-year marriage in 2017 and Jamie married model Frida Andersson in 2021. The couple now share a son, little Raphael, who was born in November 2021.

© Instagram Louise spent the Christmas period with her boyfriend Drew

She shared a happy throwback image of herself from the big day looking so put together in a black-and-white striped mohair jumper alongside her partner and lookalike son Charley.

Opting to keep Drew away from the red carpet, Louise embarked on another solo evening last November for the launch of her new clothing line with Peacocks. She rocked a sheer black crochet midi dress with a pair of pointed-toe stilettos and scraped her hair off her face into a low bun.