Michelle Keegan's baby Palma wears trendy £22 outfit as she cuddles daddy Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have spent the last few days on their big family holiday, and it's their first major trip since the birth of their adorable daughter, Palma.

The family-of-three vacation has been a sun-soaked affair so far, and former Coronation Street star Michelle has been sharing some heartfelt snippets of her daughter.

On Monday, dad Mark proudly uploaded some dazzling snaps of their overseas break, and in the very first picture, he can be seen cuddling his three-month-old daughter, whom he looks besotted with.

© @wrighty_ Mark proudly cuddled his daughter, Palma

Palma can be seen wearing an adorable gingham romper suit in a variety of gorgeous pastel tones. The lovely all-in-one looks to be from Jojo Maman Bébé, a brand the couple have dressed the tot in consistently since her arrival.

'Rainbow Gingham Fruit Embroidered Sunsuit', £22, Jojo Maman Bebe

The £22 style is ultra trendy - gingham is big news for summer 2025 - and a great item for babies to both keep cool and look adorable. The website says of the style: "Easy, breezy styles make for the biggest, beaming smiles! Let your little one enjoy comfort and cuteness in this Pretty Ruffle Shoulder Sunsuit - the perfect outfit for those wildflower wandering days. This sunsuit has fluttery sleeves and two little pockets, complete with fruit embroidery, for storing daisies and dandelions, making it a fun and practical one-and-done wonder this summer."

Palma's first overseas holiday

The whole Wright family enjoyed the holiday, including Mark's sister, former TOWIE star Jessica Wright.

Sharing a lovely video of the trip, the 39-year-old penned: "Our annual big family holiday, filled with madness but so much love. This year we visited the beautiful @so_sotogrande resort and it was simply stunning from start to finish. The staff are exceptional, food incredible and a gorgeous hotel. @allinclusivecollection."

Ten Pound Poms actress Michelle cemented her stylish reputation on the trip, showing all that she is the ultimate trendy mum.

© Instagram Michelle shared snippets from her trip of Palma

In one picture the 37-year-old shared, the star was sitting on a bench in the shade, wearing a black crop top with a brown straw cowboy hat and plenty of accessories, as she lovingly held Palma in her arms.

© Instagram Michelle looks chic as she sweetly cuddles the tot

Palma's face was concealed by a blush pink baby blanket – perfectly in keeping with Palma's pretty in pink wardrobe!