Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is 'so beautiful' as she's pictured with her cousins

Michelle Keegan has had a seriously busy few weeks! Fresh from her show-stopping appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the actress jetted off to sunny Spain with her husband Mark Wright and their adorable baby daughter Palma.

The Wright family took over Spain in the best way for little Palma's first overseas trip, with Mark's mother Carol, and Mark's siblings Josh, Jessica, and Natalya also in attendance.

Jessica looked gorgeous in her holiday attire, which she posted on Instagram. In one of the snaps, the former TOWIE star posed alongside her son Prestley, and Joshua's children, Joshua and Dustin. Jess also cradled Palma alongside her cousins. The tot looked beyond cute in a linen romper suit and little pink hat, keeping her cool yet stylish as she covered up in the hot climate.

© jesswright77 Jessica cuddled Palma alongside his cousins

Fans loved to see Palma with her family. One follower wrote: "Looked lovely! I love the picture of you and all the babies xx" Another quipped: "Amazingly beautiful family," and a third added: "Aww, the photos of you and all the kids."

Palma's privacy

Mark and Michelle, who married in 2015, have kept their little girl's face out of the spotlight, always making sure she isn't fully on show in any photos.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark are keeping Palma's face private

Nanny Wright

Proud grandmother Carol is besotted with the family's new addition and posted a picture of Palma earlier this week.

© Instagram Carol bonded with her granddaughter Palma

The adorable snapshot, shared on Monday, showed Carol cradling the tiny tot as she perched on what appeared to be a sun lounger. Palma looked so sweet, flexing her teeny toes as she bonded with her grandmother. She penned "Nanny & Palma," followed by a white heart emoji.

© @wrighty_ Mark cuddles his gorgeous daughter

The celebrity couple appears to be adjusting to parenthood incredibly well. Speaking to Olly Murs on his Heart radio show last month, the father-of-one said: "It's the biggest achievement of my life, it's all I think about."

He was also quick to praise his Ten Pound Poms star wife, whom he described as a "superhuman". In a loving tribute, he remarked: "Obviously hats go off to my wife, she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world."