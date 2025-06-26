Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is a mini fashion muse in cute £34 heart-print outfit

Michelle Keegan has cemented herself as a fashion inspiration, even launching her own collections with Very.

Now, it seems the Brassic actress has passed down her sartorial prowess to her three-month-old daughter, whose latest outfit has almost sold out.

Marking Palma's three-month milestone, doting mother Michelle placed her little girl next to two wooden plaques featuring her name and age. Despite the fact that Michelle protected her daughter's privacy by hiding Palma's face, she still revealed the edge of her adorable heart-print outfit.

With the babygrow featuring a cosy ribbed material and bubblegum pink and soft beige hearts, it appears to be a Petit Bateau wrapover design in the 'Marshmallow/Multi' colourway, which is currently on sale at John Lewis.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby Palma looked adorable in a heart-print babygrow

It originally retailed for £49, but the price was dropped to £34 with only 12-month or 18-month sizes available to buy. This means the trendy tot is already dressing in very popular clothing, or, better yet, causing sell-outs with her outfit choices.

The photo was part of a carousel Michelle shared on Instagram documenting her recent "moments of happiness", alongside a photo of her playing Padel with friends and running a candlelit bath inside her luxurious bathroom at home with Mark Wright.

Palma's cutest fashion moments

© carolwright1 Since Michelle gave birth at the start of 2025, she has dressed her daughter in a series of very fashionable outfits. In June, her grandmother, Carol Wright, shared a new picture of her grandchildren, Jessica Wright's son, Prestley, Joshai Wright's two sons, Joshua and Dustin, and three-month-old Palma, on holiday. The latter wore a pretty pink gingham dress from Jojo Maman Bebe, which costs just £19 and featured short flutter sleeves, a kitsch cherry print, and a relaxed round neckline.

Michelle and Mark's baby girl also looked so cute in a classic white onesie and frilly socks as she cuddled up to the former Coronation Street star's lookalike cousin, Katie Fernehough.

© @katiefearnehoughx Katie was previously pictured holding little Palma over Easter weekend, when the baby girl wore a stunning floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe.