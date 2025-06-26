Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Keegan's baby Palma is a mini fashion muse in cute £34 heart-print outfit
The Brassic actress shopped at John Lewis for the pretty babygrow

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Michelle Keegan has cemented herself as a fashion inspiration, even launching her own collections with Very.

Now, it seems the Brassic actress has passed down her sartorial prowess to her three-month-old daughter, whose latest outfit has almost sold out.

Marking Palma's three-month milestone, doting mother Michelle placed her little girl next to two wooden plaques featuring her name and age. Despite the fact that Michelle protected her daughter's privacy by hiding Palma's face, she still revealed the edge of her adorable heart-print outfit. 

With the babygrow featuring a cosy ribbed material and bubblegum pink and soft beige hearts, it appears to be a Petit Bateau wrapover design in the 'Marshmallow/Multi' colourway, which is currently on sale at John Lewis.

Michelle Keegan's baby Palma in a heart-print onesie next to wooden boards saying 3 months
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby Palma looked adorable in a heart-print babygrow

It originally retailed for £49, but the price was dropped to £34 with only 12-month or 18-month sizes available to buy. This means the trendy tot is already dressing in very popular clothing, or, better yet, causing sell-outs with her outfit choices. 

The photo was part of a carousel Michelle shared on Instagram documenting her recent "moments of happiness", alongside a photo of her playing Padel with friends and running a candlelit bath inside her luxurious bathroom at home with Mark Wright.

Palma's cutest fashion moments

Carol and Mark Wright with their grandchildren - Palma, Prestley, Joshua and Dustin© carolwright1

Since Michelle gave birth at the start of 2025, she has dressed her daughter in a series of very fashionable outfits.

In June, her grandmother, Carol Wright, shared a new picture of her grandchildren, Jessica Wright's son, Prestley, Joshai Wright's two sons, Joshua and Dustin, and three-month-old Palma, on holiday. The latter wore a pretty pink gingham dress from Jojo Maman Bebe, which costs just £19 and featured short flutter sleeves, a kitsch cherry print, and a relaxed round neckline.

Katie cuddled up to baby Palma, who was sweet in white

Michelle and Mark's baby girl also looked so cute in a classic white onesie and frilly socks as she cuddled up to the former Coronation Street star's lookalike cousin, Katie Fernehough.

Michelle Keegan's cousin Katie Fernehough with baby Palma© @katiefearnehoughx

Katie was previously pictured holding little Palma over Easter weekend, when the baby girl wore a stunning floral embroidered sleepsuit by Jojo Maman Bebe.

Michelle Keegan hugging her daughter in a knit jumper embroidered with her name© Instagram

For Mother's Day, Michelle dressed her daughter in a cosy knitted jumper, with her name embroidered in pink on the back. It was created by a small business called Name Knits, and the company's founder, Brogan, told HELLO!: "It was a gift, the first time I’ve ever sent one to a celebrity. I sent the cardigan to Mark’s radio station, Heart FM, the day it was announced she had arrived. 

"I half kept an eye on their Instagram stories on the off chance it appeared in the background at some point, but didn’t ever expect to see it in a post on Mother’s Day."

